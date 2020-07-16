If you're able to play, play.
That's the advice Dr. Robert Lombardi gave schools in a Wednesday press conference following the PIAA's Board of Directors virtual meeting.
"If you can play — and you can do it in a safe manner — play," said Lombardi, the PIAA Executive Director. "I don't think we are (going to evaluate the situation PIAA) district by (PIAA) district; I think it will more granular than that. I think it will be school district by school district."
The PIAA, following the state's guidance, approved the start of voluntary workouts for high school sports on July 1. The body vowed to stay that course, absent new information, until the start of practices in mid-August.
The only scenario in which Lombardi expressed confidence that fall sports would be cancelled was the closing of schools, such as Gov. Tom Wolf did at the outset of the pandemic in March.
"If they close down schools, I think that's a no brainer," Lombardi said.
Otherwise, it's the PIAA's posture that if kids can safely participate in recreational sports during the summer, they can play interscholastic sports in the fall.
"Absent closing schools, if we have the ability that we do have, we are going to proceed as we can," Lombardi explained. "The out-of-school programs are playing. Our coaches are trained; they are educated; they have cardiac training; they have background clearances. They are safer than the people you are putting you kids in front of at a recreation program."
That's not to say the PIAA isn't concerned about the pandemic.
During the meeting, new PIAA board president Frank Majikes announced the steering committees for fall sports would meet once again to discuss how to start their respective sports on time. Football is scheduled for heat acclimatization to start Aug. 10, and practices for all fall sports are to begin Aug. 17. They PIAA Board also decided to meet again July 29, rather than wait another week for a previously scheduled Aug. 5 meeting.
The PIAA was not willing to provide a drop-dead date for any decision.
Lombardi stated "the consensus of the committee is for us to get as much activities or sports in, starting with the fall. We are trying to hold serve and stay the course."
The PIAA does not believe the governor's recent directive limiting indoor activities would affect much in the interim.
"Obviously the governor has a press conference and restricted indoor gatherings to less than 25 (people), but since we are out of season, we believe we can work through that with schools that are having workouts for girls volleyball. We know it may be an inconvenience," Lombardi said. "I believe this is a mitigation activity, and fall sports don't start until Aug. 17 so we still have some time."
Lombardi also gave the impression that the final decision would ultimately be out of his hands. He said the verdict on fall sports would most likely come from the governor's office or the state's Department of Education.
"At this time in July, yes," Lombardi admitted. "I think our committee was very clear that we are going to do whatever it takes to play. I think all 12 district committees were in agreement that, if things change, we would work together to come with any alternative plans — including shortening seasons and limiting (state playoff qualifiers).
"The philosophy is that we are going to get as much as we can for every student-athlete in the state," Lombardi added. "We want kids to be kids, and we want to them to play sports. We are going to do whatever we can to play given the framework we are given to play."
One thing that won't be considered, he said — unless as a last resort — is moving fall sports to the spring, like some college conferences have suggested. It doesn't appear feasible logistically, according to Lombardi, who added, "The head of the National Federation of High Schools football medical just recently said he wouldn't allow playing football in the spring of 2021, and then playing again in the autumn of 2021."
"There is a false narrative out there that the (pandemic situation in the) spring is going to be better than the fall, but we can't say that on July 15," Lombardi said. "We are going to take each season in the order that they come, and play as much of each season that we are allowed."