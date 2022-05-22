Thirty-six years ago, two Union County farmers embarked on a mission to build a better machine for picking field tomatoes.
Today, their company, Pik Rite, based in Lewisburg, continues to fulfill that mission and is thriving, despite the pandemic and an up-and-down economy
“We’ve had some supply chain snags like many others but our team has done well to adapt,” said Randy Beiler, vice president of operations and finance. “It seems like every week there is a new shortage, but the team pulls together and finds creative ways to solve it. This has prevented us from having any shutdowns or complete stoppages. We’re blessed to have the people we do.”
Regarding labor force, Beiler said, “it is a difficult time to add people because anyone willing to work has a lot of options. We have a great team and our goal has been to find creative ways to communicate who we are.
“Pik Rite is a great company to work for and we aim to show that to people outside the company,” he said. “Overall our number of employees has increased and productivity has increased.”
Pik Rite officials see the company as well-positioned over the next few years as the U.S. emerges from the pandemic.
Beiler said Pik Rite products are in demand, putting them in position to thrive. The diversity of products brings Pik Rite stability when the economy changes, which provides job security for employees, he said.
“Pik Rite employs nearly 100 employees at our two Lewisburg manufacturing facilities and we are actively hiring,” Beiler said Tuesday. “We are looking for experienced positions, such as fabricators and welders. But we also will train motivated individuals. It’s our mission to provide individuals the opportunity to grow personally and professionally and our team is proof of that.”
Employees at the firm design and build vegetable harvesting equipment, ag manure spreaders, hydroseeding equipment and commercial waste-handling equipment such as vacuum tanks.
“We’ve come a long way in those 36 years,” said Beiler. “We’re embracing the future in a big way.”
Pik Rite sells their equipment internationally, Beiler said.
“We have a presence on Facebook, and show off our products on our website,” he said.
Companies in Canada, China, Chile, Brazil, Argentina and Australia use Pik Rite products.
“It’s a new world,” admitted Beiler. “And you have to use social media as part of your marketing mix.”
Dedicated, longtime employees help Furmano’s weather storm
Furmano Foods, a food canning company in Northumberland that just celebrated its 100-year anniversary, has persevered, despite a world war, a depression, several recessions, and a pandemic.
Through it all, Furmano’s has emerged stronger, with great opportunities ahead, according to company officials.
Although the past few years have been challenging with supply chain disruptions, increased costs, and ongoing labor shortages, Furmano’s has taken pride in ensuring a positive overall customer experience, said Chad Geise, president and CEO. “Focused on doing all they can to guarantee customer service is a differentiator for the company, Geise added
“Furmano’s has been dedicated to continual improvement, new product development, and being able to supply products, so they can provide service to their customers and support their community with jobs,” Geise explained.
“We’ve been blessed with employees who have worked with us for many years. We even have one that has been employed with us for 56 years,” said Geise. “Their dedication and contributions have been remarkable. They exemplify our culture of stick-to-itiveness, even during the challenging times.”
Warehouse floater Pierre Kinsey speaks highly of Furmano’s products, service to customers and relationship with employees.
“Working at Furmano’s provides me security and stability, knowing that I have a great job that pays well,” Kinsey said. “Furthermore, they are investing in new equipment to ensure the company keeps moving forward. I’m truly grateful to work for a company that treats me more like family than just a number.”
Jennifer Wade, a talent acquisition specialist for Furmanos, praised longtime employees, but said there is also a need for new workers.
“We have approximately 40 full-time position openings, as well as seasonal positions (during May to October) that are across all skill levels from entry-level to forklift operators and skilled machine operators,” Wade said. “We have great opportunities to promote from within. With good work performance, attendance, and work behavior, you can decide your own career path.”
The first day on the job at Furmano’s was the first time label machine operator Eddie Frazier worked with machinery, a moment that he said overwhelmed him a bit.
“Luckily, I was welcomed with open arms,” he said. “The warehouse supervisors were patient with me and helped me with the process by explaining the label line in detail. They took their time and made sure all my questions were answered and if I had any concerns, they quickly addressed it.
“They set a great example and the other coworkers treated me the same. Great team to work with!”
Thermal Product Solutions officials tout niche, brand notoriety, quality, employees
Thermal Product Solutions (TPS) in New Columbia is a company that has found a niche enabling it to thrive, despite the pandemic.
“The big thing to me about why we have been so successful for years,” said Brad Conner, director of engineering, TPS, “is because of the people. We have lot of long-tenured employees who have continued to build the brand.
“The second thing that has been good for us is our diversity in the industry that we serve.”
TPS’s customers come from a wide variety of industries, Conner said.
“About any industry that exists at some point will use an industrial oven during any manufacturing process,” he said. “There are just a lot of uses for our equipment in the manufacturing business, and because of the variety of our products, it has allowed us to be successful no matter what is going on in the economy.”
TPS designs and manufactures industrial and laboratory ovens and furnaces, and environmental temperature cycling and stability test chambers. Its brand is well known. If you want a commercial oven, you go to TPS, said Christine Ngo, professor of economics, Bucknell.
TPS, in a company statement on its website, said they have stayed ahead of its competitors by creating custom and efficient equipment that will last a lifetime.
Fresh salad greens grown locally driving growth
BrightFarms opened in Selinsgrove in February 2020, just before the pandemic.
“It was a wild time to be opening a new farm, having a new team that could take the reins at the farm,” said Abby Prior, BrightFarms chief commercial officer, “but there was flawless execution on the part of the team. We have been lucky to have a persistent team throughout the pandemic.”
“We are hiring today (Friday) and we are always hiring and always looking for really good people. But we still have that solid core staff of people who signed up in 2020, and brought up through the pandemic,” Prior added.
The Bright Farms brand is emerging through the pandemic even stronger than before, she said.
“People began to eat more at home,” Prior explained, “and focused more on their health and what they were putting into their bodies.”
Being local, being fresher, and being pesticide-free, only became more important to consumers, Prior suggested when asked why Bright Farms has gotten stronger.
“There have been dramatic supply-chain impacts in other parts of the country,” she said. “The fact that our greens are coming from right here in Selinsgrove, versus California or Arizona, which is where most of the salad greens that are found on supermarket shelves come from was a real benefit to us.”
Prior also credited their success to their partner, GIANT supermarkets.
“Our largest retailer partner in this area is the Giant company. We were able to keep their store full with product and they gave us strong support in-store to help grow our business throughout the pandemic,” Prior said.
Bright Farms, like other manufacturers, has had to overcome barriers, like labor shortages.
“I wish we could say we are absolutely immune to that,” she said. “We’re not. Certainly, the labor shortage has had some impact, given the labor shortages across the market, but we are doing OK. We offer our farmers really great health benefits. We have a strong company corporate culture that looks at developing people from within, promoting from within and providing other opportunities to grow.”
To help with supply chain issues, “we order packaging far ahead. and try to have more of our supplies on hand, and any other materials we need in getting the salads out. We have certainly changed how we managed that, but we’ve been really lucky to this point.”