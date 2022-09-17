Placement in long-term facility waits taking longer than pre-pandemic

When Karen Leonovich sought care for her mother and her mother’s companion in July, it took her nearly two weeks to find two open beds at the same facility.
Leonovich, who works as the administrator for the Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging, said she knows the ins and outs of services for older adults, but even she struggled to find the care needed. Hospital officials say families like hers are facing the same setbacks as the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the landscape.
“As the only child and caregiver, my feelings were a mess,” said Leonovich. “I wanted to keep them safe and provide for all their needs at home. Unfortunately, I was unable to sustain the pace needed and continue to work full-time. As the aging administrator, I felt I could be doing more to keep them at home. However, due to staffing shortages in the in-home care industry, we were unable to coordinate the additional hours needed to provide the care at home.”
She added, “It was very difficult for them to not be home, but they were very gracious and understood how difficult it was for me. I felt horribly guilty that I could not provide the care they needed at home. The frustration of not being able to find a long-term care solution was devastating to all of us.”
Her mother, MaryEllen Leonovich, 76, was living with Karen and her companion in Elysburg after a stroke in December 2018. She received hands-on care and in-home services through the state Department of Human Services’ Community Health Choices program. Personal care aides provided 43 hours of care during weekdays, said Leonovich.
Her companion and Karen shared the evening, overnight and weekend care. MaryEllen was able to move independently with supervision and needed hands-on assistance with bathing. They prepared her meals and completed her laundry. “We coordinated all transportation and completed shopping as needed,” said Leonovich.
“During the last week of July 2022, Mom’s companion suffered two spiral fractures in his dominant right arm,” said Karen Leonovich. “He was independent with all of his needs prior to the break. However, he now also required hands-on assistance with daily needs and was unable to assist mom with overnight care. I became the sole caregiver for both mom and her companion when the personal care aides were not in the home. Working full-time made completing the caregiver tasks a challenge. There weren’t enough hours in the day.”
Called 10 different facilities
Both MaryEllen and her companion were still at home when Karen started contacting nursing facilities for placement.
“I was requesting beds for both of them with a preference for them to be together in the same room if possible,” she said. “I called at least 10 different facilities, some a few times, to inquire about possible openings. Some of the facilities reported that due to a lack of staff, they had closed some of their beds. As a result, they were unable to accommodate new admissions.”
Some of the facilities reported they had reserved beds for potential COVID outbreaks in their facilities, so they had fewer beds to accommodate new admissions, said Karen Leonovich.
“Many of the facilities had a waiting list and were unable to provide an estimated time for future admission,” she said. “After many phone calls and repeat phone calls, one facility was able to accommodate the admission. After approximately 12 days, Grandview (Nursing & Rehab in Danville) was able to admit both mom and her companion for rehab and hands-on care. They were not in the same room the first few days after admission, but the facility was able to coordinate so they could be together within three days of the admission.”
MaryEllen Leonovich said, “the biggest frustration throughout the process was knowing we needed the help, but due to staffing concerns, it was difficult to find the help.”
‘Ripple effect’
Shira Vergauwen, director of care coordination for Evangelical Community Hospital, said the delayed placement of patients — mostly older residents — in long-term care facilities is a ripple effect of COVID-19. Before the pandemic, it was not usually difficult to secure a bed on the same day of request. Now, it is common for the process to stretch out days and even weeks, she said.
Thirty patients were waiting for placement on Sept. 9 during the interview with Vergauwen. There were times during the height of the pandemic when it was common for 50 to 70 calls to be made to long-term care facilities — one patient needed 100 calls, said Vergauwen.
“We would send out a couple of referrals and have at least one or two bed-offers before the pandemic,” said Vergauwen. “As long as everything worked out with the insurance and bed availability, we would be able to move that patient pretty quickly through the hospital when they were medically discharged. That was pretty routine for us.”
COVID created “an incredible backlog” of patients due to lengthy hospital stays and nursing facility placements. It has not gone away, said Vergauwen.
“We are having an increasingly difficult time moving patients through our system who are medically stable and need care in a nursing facility,” she said. “It’s taking us much longer to arrange what is typically considered a routine placement. It is very difficult to find beds for long-term care.”
When hospitals are not able to empty in-patient beds in a timely manner, it creates a patient backlog. They have to start holding patients in emergency department beds, said Vergauwen.
Sending patients home instead would not be safe. Many of these residents are weakened due to medical issues, she said.
“It’s very stressful for patients, families and providers,” she said.
Evangelical is opening up the radius for referrals. There may be fewer local choices or choices that are up to three hours away, she said.
“We have ourselves and we have Geisinger in Danville and Bloomsburg,” she said. “The farther out we go, the more we are encroaching on other facilities who are seeing the same thing. We’re all vying for the same resource. It becomes very competitive.”
Vergauwen said the issue is not that the long-term care facilities don’t want to work with hospitals. The resources and guidelines are causing it, she said.
“We have a very good working relationship with all of the local facilities,” she said. “We always have. They do want to help us, they want to help the public, they want to help Geisinger. They’re limited in what they can do to provide the care that’s needed to patients who are leaving the hospital.”
‘Real problem’
Geisinger Chief Administrative Officer for the Central Region Megan Brosious and Vice President of Inpatient Care Management Andrea Ortman, said the hospital system has seen the same issues as Evangelical. The resources have become more restricted in the last two years, said Ortman.
“What it has translated into for us is an increased number of patients who are medically ready to go and not need to be in an acute care hospital any longer, with no next step to take,” said Brosious. “They end up staying with us. We have to make sure there’s a safe plan for discharge. It’s hard when there’s another sick patient waiting in queue to take that bed who really needs it. The trickle-down impacts are felt by everyone in the community, right down to how long they have to wait in the emergency room. Not even to be admitted, just to get an urgent issue addressed and then go home.”
Ortman said there are not enough workers to staff the beds.
“We’re finding that these facilities a few years ago that were operating at 100 percent have full wings closed down,” said Ortman. “It all ties back to staffing.”
Another factor is having an aging population, she said.
“There are truly more patients than ever who require long-term services,” said Ortman. “In our region, there’s a finite number of facilities to manage the growing population.”
Brosious said Geisinger has placed patients out of state because there are no other options.
“It’s a very real problem not just for us, but also for our skilled nursing colleagues and other types of post-acute facilities,” said Brosious.
The number of people waiting for these services is growing and the services are shrinking, they said.
Both Evangelical and Geisinger representatives stressed that these facilities want to help.
“We’re not in a place where these post-acute facilities don’t want to do business,” said Brosious. “They are trying to do the best they can and optimize their circumstances with what they got.”
Ortman said hospitals rely on these facilities and their leaders.
“They’re in a very hard situation where they’re trying to serve the community, and they have these limitations,” said Ortman. “They’re really not self-imposed. Nursing homes got a bad rep during COVID. Without the nursing homes, we wouldn’t be able to manage anything in a hospital.”
Riverwoods is ‘rightsizing’
Cathy Canning, director of Corporate Marketing and Public Relations for Riverwoods Senior Living Community in Lewisburg, said the facility is currently going through a process that many continuing care retirement communities are in the midst of: rightsizing its skilled nursing centers.
“In the past decade, there has been a shift toward providing more nursing care in the home through home health services, with the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid changing the type and length of nursing stays they will approve and reimburse,” said Canning. “Particularly with seniors who use Medicaid, we routinely provide services that are above the reimbursement we receive for that care. We continue to maintain enough rooms to provide timely, quality services for RiverWoods’ residents and as many seniors as is feasible from the greater community.”
Residents of the continuing care retirement community have priority access to skilled nursing centers as part of their contract, and they have not had any issues with accommodating their post-acute/rehab services or long-term care needs on the campus, said Canning.
Iincreased referrals
Verrol Soleyn, the head administrator of Emmanuel Home in Northumberland, said the facility has seen an increased volume of referrals.
“However, hospitals, social workers and those making referrals must be aware that there are various types of long-term care facilities in the state of Pennsylvania,” said Soleyn. “This fact has greatly added to the confusion and disappointment of patients seeking information. Often time patients are referred to the wrong long-term care facilities. The patient must be placed in a facility that best meets their needs. The various types include skilled nursing, nursing homes, assisted living, personal care, as well as retirement communities.”
Since the pandemic, Emmanuel’s numbers have decreased, he said.
“We have found that there is still a fear on the part of families to have their loved ones stay at a long-term care facility,” said Soleyn. “There is no waiting list at the moment. However, an accurate medical review of a prospective resident is a must.”
Soleyn said it will get better.
“But will still take some time as the fear of losing a loved one due to COVID decreases,” he said.
Local agencies
Leonovich said as the aging administrator, she always encourages families and loved ones to contact the agency when they have questions about long-term care, whether in-home or in a facility.
“There are so many pieces to the big puzzle, and it is difficult to navigate the systems,” she said. “I understand the systems, and I had difficulty with locating a solution. Families should not be fearful and should always ask questions. As family members, you will always be the strongest advocates for your loved ones. Stay actively involved and reach out if you need assistance or have questions.”
Due to staffing shortages, many nursing facilities have had to reduce the number of residents they can accept in order to ensure the safety and well-being of the residents, said Leonovich.
“As a county agency, we receive requests from older adults, families and friends regarding available nursing facilities in our area,” she said. “Callers have reported to us that they are having difficulty finding a local long-term care facility able to accept their loved ones. Older adults are remaining at home for longer periods of time when they could benefit from needed care or rehabilitation at a facility. This places additional burdens on the older adults, families, and caregivers.”
During the past few months, Leonovich said she has talked with several admissions directors at local nursing facilities.
“Many have reported to me that due to staffing shortages, they have temporarily closed sections of their homes as they are unable to safely provide adequate care with their current staffing levels,” she said. “Several facilities have also reported they maintain a certain number of beds in the facility for residents that need to be isolated due to a COVID diagnosis. This again creates a limit on the number of open beds for admissions.”
The Area Agencies on Aging are not the licensing bodies for nursing facilities and other long-term care homes. Instead, the Area Agencies on Aging provide information and support to older adults and families regarding all long-term care options in the community. These options include in-home care and facility placements, said Leonovich.