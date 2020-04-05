Valley police are starting to enforce Gov. Tom Wolf's stay at home order. Two 19-year old Elysburg men face charges after being caught driving around by Locust Township Police and Sunbury police broke up a party in the city.
In Sunbury, Chief Brad Hare said he had to break up pick-up games of basketball and a porch party on Saturday by issuing warnings to people not taking the order seriously.
"We are asking people to take the stay at home order serious," Hare said. "Our officers are out patrolling and breaking up anyone any large gatherings. We are asking parents to please keep groups of kids separated. We understand this is tough and it is not anything we are used to but we need to follow the guidelines."
Hare said Sunbury police have already broken up several gatherings and are in the process of filing charges on an incident that involved a gathering.
"For the most part city residents are complying with the guidelines set forth by President Donald Trump, Gov Tom Wolf and the Department of Health," Hare said. "Please listen to this and take it seriously."
According to Locust Township Police the two 19-year olds, whose names have not been released pending charges, were stopped at 1:50 a.m. on Sunday officers on patrol in Numedia, Columbia County, observed a vehicle making several traffic violations.
The driver of the vehicle took a back road at a higher than normal rate of speed, possibly in order to evade the officer, police said.
Once the vehicle was stopped and all occupants — including to juveniles — were identified. The officer also located vape pens and several cartridges containing THC concentrated, cannabis oil, police said.
Police said the individuals said they were "driving around and hanging out."
Additional charges are pending, police said.
"We are urging all residents in this region to follow the Governor's orders and that of the Department of Health," Locust Township Police Chief Allen Breach said.
"We will not be out stopping motorists for compliance purposes, however, all are encouraged to use common sense during this pandemic. All non-essential business and travel orders and guidance have been made available and widely distributed through local and regional news outlets as well as via official social media outlets."
Gov. Wolf ordered a statewide stay-at-home order on April 1.