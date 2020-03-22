The head of Pennsylvania's State Police said Sunday his troopers will assist other state officials in enforcing Gov. Tom Wolf's order to close physical locations of non-life-sustaining businesses.
The order and enforcement go into effect at 8 a.m. Monday.
Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), said in a statement released this afternoon said saving lives is the focus.
"The priority of the Pennsylvania State Police is protecting lives and maintaining order in the commonwealth. In light of the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic, troopers and liquor control enforcement officers are prepared to ensure compliance with Governor Wolf's order."
On Friday, Gov. Wolf ordered the shutdown. Wolf's administration issued new guidance that granted exceptions to a number of industries that had originally been deemed "non-life-sustaining, including the timber industry, coal mining, hotels, accountants, laundromats and law firms permitted by the courts.
Businesses can apply for a waiver to stay open during the shutdown.
"Private businesses, organizations, and other noncompliant entities face possible criminal penalties under the Administrative Code ... and/or the Pennsylvania Disease Prevention and Control Law of 1955. Both violations are summary offenses punishable by fines and even jail time. Violators may also be subject to additional administrative penalties under certain circumstances.
"We believe most Pennsylvanians want to act responsibly and do their part to help slow the spread of this deadly virus. Troopers and liquor control officers will make every effort to achieve voluntary compliance by educating business owners and using discretion when appropriate. But our message is clear: COVID-19 is a serious health and public safety risk that requires an extraordinary response from law enforcement and the public. I urge everyone to stay home, stay calm, and stay safe."
Other state agenices and local officials charged with enforcing Gov. Wolf's order include: Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, Department of Health, Department of Agriculture and ocal officials, using their resources to enforce closure orders within their jurisdictions.
The Wolf administration has provided all local law enforcement with enforcement guidance that mirrors PSP's.