State troopers say 57 warnings have been issued statewide to businesses that are not complying with Gov. Tom Wolf's closure orders in response to the novel coronavirus spread in Pennsylvania.
On the third day of the order, troopers released data that showed 30 more warnings were issued since Tuesday.
Those being warned are non-life-sustaining businesses, where owners didn’t close their physical location, police said.
Troopers say the majority of people and businesses across the commonwealth are voluntarily complying with the order and doing their part to stop the spread of COVID-19, according to Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police.
No citations have yet to be given, police said.