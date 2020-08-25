SELINSGROVE — Guy Gheen smiled and waved from his bed at The Manor at Penn Village as a parade of dogs and their owners passed by his window Monday evening.
“I’d like to be out there. I like dogs,” said Gheen, of Sunbury, who has been recuperating from hip surgery at the skilled nursing home since July 29.
The canines, all members of the Susquehanna Trail Dog Training Club who serve as therapy dogs, have also been restless, club President Connie Cuff said.
“They’ve been down for so long (due to COVID-19) and they need socialization,” she said of the dogs who before the pandemic made regular visits to Valley nursing homes, prisons and schools.
Club members came up with the idea of bringing the dogs to the Selinsgrove nursing home and walking them around the building where residents could at least get a look at them, said Myra Deitrich, who brought Toby, an American Eskimo.
Michelle Romig, activities director at The Manor at Penn Village, said the 130 residents have missed out on visits from dogs like Reuben the Standard Poodle and Zoe the Black Mouth Cur for five months.
“I got a little teary-eyed” when Cuff and her group suggested the pooch parade, Romig said. “This is one step closer to positivity.”
Her eyes teared up again when she spoke about the resilience of the residents who have only been able to have window or Facetime visits and no group activities for months.
Gheen’s daughter, Gayle Raker, of Shamokin Dam, was sitting in a portable chair outside her father’s room, looking at him through the window as they spoke on the phone when about 20 dogs showed up.
“It’s been difficult but it’s better than not seeing him at all,” Raker said of the daily window visits she shares with her father.
From his bed, Gheen was unable to see the parade as it neared his window so several pet owners lifted their dogs to give him a better look.
“It’s wonderful,” he said.