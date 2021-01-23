Positive COVID-19 tests forces Bucknell to postpone basketball games

Bucknell University Athletics announced both the men’s and women’s basketball games versus Colgate scheduled for today and Sunday are postponed after members of both Bison programs tested positive for COVID-19.
The games, two each for the men’s and women’s teams, are to be rescheduled against Colgate following discussions between the schools and with the Patriot League office.
Men's and women's basketball games against Lehigh scheduled for Jan. 30 and Jan. 31 are also postponed with scheduling adjustments to be announced at a later date.
The situation meets the NCAA’s Tier 1 definition, according to a release from Bucknell Athletics. Tier 1 is the highest exposure tier. Physical distancing and face coverings aren’t effective for those who tested positive to participate in training or competition.
The university did not indicate if the positive tests were among athletes or other members of the programs.
Scheduling information will be updated at the www.patriotleague.org.