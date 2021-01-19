One of Danville's winter sports teams will be sidelined for 10 days after a student-athlete tested positive for COVID-19.
Superintendent Ricki Boyle sent out the alert Tuesday morning. She did not note which program was impacted.
Boyle's alert states that as "per Department of Health recommendations a number of other students and coaches will need to quarantine. These people will be quarantined for 10 days."
According to Boyle, the school's nurse is working with the DOH to contact trace families involved.
Danville's wrestling team hosted Mount Carmel on Monday night. Tonight, Danville's girls basketball team is scheduled to host Mifflinburg while the swim teams host Mount Carmel.
The boys basketball team is scheduled to travel to Mifflinburg on Wednesday. The bowling team is scheduled to visit Lewisburg on Friday according to the district's website.