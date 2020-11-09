An individual at the Mifflinburg Area High School has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to school district officials, the individual was last in school on Thursday.
Anyone who meets the Department of Health’s criteria for exposure have been contacted and informed they will need to self-quarantine for 14 days.
“In these challenging and unprecedented times, it is reassuring to know that our systems and plans are working effectively,” the school said in its announcement. “We look forward to our continued efforts with our faculty, staff, students and our community partners to provide a safe and effective learning environment.”