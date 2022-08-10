While the state Department of Health registered fewer new COVID-19 cases this week compared to last week, the number of active cases in prisons and state facilities are on the rise, as are hospitalizations tied to the coronavirus.
In its weekly update on Wednesday, state Health officials registered 20,626 new cases, the fewest in three weeks. Pennsylvania has had at least 20,000 new cases over each of the past four weeks.
In the Valley, there were 314 new cases over, down 60 from last week's total and the third week in a row with at least 300 new cases locally. There were 55 new cases in Montour County, 191 in Northumberland, 22 in Snyder and 46 in Union County. Montour, Snyder and Union counties all registered fewer cases this week, while Northumberland County saw three more cases this week.
There were three deaths recorded in the Valley — two in Northumberland County and one in Union — linked to the coronavirus. Statewide, there were 113 COVID-related deaths last week, the third time in five weeks with at least 100 deaths.
According to data being tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Johns Hopkins University, the number of cases in Pennsylvania decreased by 11 percent over the last week, while deaths were down 13 percent. Hospitalizations were up 2 percent. Nationwide, cases were down 17 percent, deaths were up 7 percent and hospitalizations were down three.
The CDC reported Wednesday that 79.7 percent of Pennsylvanians 18 and older were fully vaccinated, while 70.1 percent of all residents were fully vaccinated. Both are up one-tenth of one percent from last week's reports.
There are 14 counties seeing high levels of community transmission in Pennsylvania — including Montour and Northumberland. There were 31 Pennsylvania counties with medium COVID levels with the other 22 registering low levels.
Community levels are determined by using a combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Wednesday, there were 1,301 hospitalizations statewide, up 111 from last week's total. It was the sixth time in seven weeks COVID hospitalizations have increased statewide. There were 131 patients statewide being treated in the ICU, and 54 on ventilators, up 7 from last week.
There were 35 COVID patients in Valley hospitals, down a dozen from last week.
Evangelical Community Hospital is treating six patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Four of the patients were vaccinated. Geisinger Medical Center in Danville had 24 patients hospitalized, six in the ICU. At Geisinger-Shamokin there were five patients hospitalized.
There are no COVID patients on ventilators at any Valley hospital as of Wednesday.
State facilities, prisons
State and federal prisons, along with state facilities in Selinsgrove and Danville are seeing an increase in COVID cases.
There are 34 combined cases at three federal facilities in Allenwood, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. There are 24 active inmate cases at the medium security unit, up five from last week, along with nine active inmate cases at the low-security unit — all new since last week — and one inmate case at USP-Allenwood. There are now cases at USP-Lewisburg.
Federal prisons in Allenwood and Lewisburg both remained at Level 2 COVID-19 restrictions, in the middle of a three-tier system. Nationwide, 69 facilities were at Level 3, the highest level of restrictions — down 10 from last week — 26 were at Level 2 and two are at Level 1. Institution operational levels (Level 1, Level 2, or Level 3) are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series and their respective county transmission rates.
At the Selinsgrove State Center, there are 44 cases, double last week's total, according to the state Department of Human Services (DHS). There a 13 active cases among those residents receiving services and 31 among staff members, an increase in 21 staff cases since last week.
There are at least 24 new cases at the Danville State Hospital. DHS announced 13 resident and 12 staff cases this week. Last week, there was at least one staff case in Danville. The DHS does not release specific numbers of there are fewer than five cases.