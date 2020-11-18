The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference has canceled its regular season and championship competitions for winter sports following a vote of the league’s Board of Directors on Tuesday.
The move comes a week after the board called off the championships for fall sports. Last week, the Board canceled PSAC Championship seasons in fall sports, yet allowed for league championship opportunities in those sports should six or more schools elect to participate. All schools electing to play must abide by existing league rules and the NCAA Guidelines that have been set due to the existing Covid-19 Pandemic. The same requirements exist for the winter sports that have been canceled.
Should member institutions wish to compete in fall and winter sport championship seasons, they are to declare their intent to the conference office by the end day today. The PSAC office will review all notifications and make an announcement as soon as possible as to whether there is support to continue with a championship season in any of those sports.
“With careful consideration to health concerns and realistic abilities to conduct sport seasons amid this pandemic, our conference and our membership is forced to make some very difficult decisions,” said PSAC Commissioner Steve Murray. “With the time we have to continue weighing our options, we are fully committed to playing a spring sports season. We will remain supportive of any other decisions to play sports and host championship events should our membership view it as a safe and reasonable opportunity.”