HARRISBURG — PSEA President Rich Askey today asked Gov. Tom Wolf to direct Pennsylvania’s public schools to begin developing plans for online instruction.
In a letter to Wolf and state Secretary of Education Pedro Rivera, Askey expressed concern that the continued spread of coronavirus in Pennsylvania might make it unsafe to send students and educators back into schools.
“It is extremely important for Pennsylvania’s public schools to plan for the distinct possibility that further increases in COVID-19 cases will make it impossible to safely reopen Pennsylvania’s schools for in-person instruction,” Askey wrote in the letter. “In public education, planning is paramount to providing the very best instruction for our students.
“That is why it is absolutely essential that every public school entity in Pennsylvania is prepared to deliver online instruction. School entities that have not already developed plans for online instruction must immediately create them. So, I ask that you use your executive authority to direct school entities to work with their local education associations and develop thorough, complete, and well-reasoned online instruction models.”
Askey said teachers want to return to the classroom and be with students in person but that COVID-19 health risks might make it impossible to do safely.