STATE COLLEGE – Penn State sporting events this fall, including football, will not be played in front of fans for now.
Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour on Thursday sent an email to all season ticket holders informing them of new procedures and protocol for fall sports.
“As of today, the current large group gatherings guidance from the Governor’s office limits capacity to 250 people for outside events and 25 people for inside events,” Barbour said in the statement. “Therefore, under the current conditions and current state orders, our fall sports events would be conducted without fans in the general seating areas of our facilities.”
Barbour’s email offered three options to current season ticket holders: (1) convert this year’s season tickets into a tax-deductible donation, (2) roll this year’s season tickets over to the 2021 season or (3) request a full refund.
Barbour also hinted at revenue losses created by the pandemic. Penn State wrestlers’ national championship appearances this spring were halted, and the Nittany Lions’ men’s basketball’s Big Ten tournament and NCAA tournament appearances were also shelved this spring.
“Regardless of whether we play or don't play, our revenue losses will be in the high eight figures, reaching nine figures in the case of no competition,” she said.
Barbour said Penn State’s athletic department has worked with local and state health officials on the best path for safety and said she and her staff will continue to consult with health officials in the future.
“Despite the current state orders, we continue to refine our plans to welcome Nittany Lion fans, should the conditions and orders be revised to accommodate spectators at events,” she said. “These plans will have the safety and wellbeing of our student-athletes, coaches, staff, fans and community at the forefront.”
