Krista Summers and Mary Ann Stanton found themselves wondering the same thing for weeks: When will their respective parents be offered a COVID-19 vaccine at the long-term care centers where they live?

Vaccination clinics have been held and completed at many nursing centers in the Valley but not all of them. Answers as to when clinics would be held are hard to come by.

Summers’ mom and dad live at the retirement center at Nottingham Village in Northumberland. Stanton’s mom lives at the facility’s memory care center. Interviewed separately, both said administrators there didn’t know when clinics would be held and had been seeking clarity themselves. Inquiries of elected officials and state government bureaucrats only left more questions than answers, they said, respectively.

“If you don’t have (scheduling) information, if you don’t have the vaccine, say it. Give people information. When you don’t give them anything that’s when they get angry, that’s when they get frustrated and scared,” Stanton, of Lewisburg, said.

“We haven’t received any word on it. Nobody seems to know when it will happen,” Summers, of Selinsgrove, said. “I just feel frustrated that there are no answers. People don’t seem to know what’s going on.”

Vaccinations underway at Valley nursing centers Residents and staff at nursing homes across the Valley received a COVID-19 vaccine over the past two weeks.

Residents of long-term care centers are categorized as top priority in Pennsylvania’s multi-phased distribution plan, as are frontline medical workers and other hospital staff. The state first concentrated on skilled nursing facilities and though Nottingham Village offers such services, Summers’ and Stanton’s respective parents aren’t part of that program.

Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announced Thursday afternoon that the clinics would expand beyond skilled nursing centers to include personal care homes and assisted living facilities. However, which facilities locally will potentially host clinics isn’t certain. The state’s weekly updated tracker of vaccine clinics at nursing centers won’t be updated until Monday.

Holly Kyle, director of the Union-Snyder Agency on Aging, is tracking vaccination clinics at 53 facilities across Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties. Of those, 23 are skilled nursing centers where she said 17 confirmed to have received or scheduled a first round of vaccine doses. Eight others either held a second round or are scheduled to do so.

The 30 other facilities are personal care homes, assisted living centers and other designations.

“Only 7 as of Thursday had or are scheduled to have their first rounds. In our inquiries with them, none were set for a second round. This is going to be a moving target all the time,” Kyle said.

In discussions with area hospitals, Kyle said “it’s really driven by when the vaccine arrives.” She hadn't received authorization on a late-Friday afternoon request for access to the local data.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health redirected inquiries about distribution and scheduling to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and CVS, the pharmacy administering vaccine clinics at longterm care centers in the Valley. Health and Human Services oversees Operation Warp Speed and the Pharmacy Partnership Program that brings vaccines to nursing centers.

The federal agency didn’t respond to requests for information. The pharmacy wouldn’t address facility-level inquiries.

CVS data updated weekdays shows that across Pennsylvania, excepting Philadelphia which is tracked separately, all 510 skilled nursing centers registered for the clinic partnership received at least a first-dose clinic. Both available COVID-19 vaccines require two doses spaced by 3 or 4 weeks apart. CVS reports administering 68,331 doses outside of Philadelphia. The pharmacy shows it has 186 clinics scheduled at facilities falling within the clinic expansion announced by Levine. There are 1,772 facilities in the expanded category.

Administrators of Nottingham Village as well as Rolling Hills Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Millmont didn’t reply to requests for comment. Neither facility has been listed on weekly distribution updates provided by the state Department of Health since vaccinations at nursing centers began on Dec. 28.

Three other Valley nursing centers weren’t listed in any of those updates either. However, administrators at all three previously confirmed their participation in the Pharmacy Partnership Program and that clinics were underway.

Facility administrators or Department of Health distribution updates confirmed clinics began at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village, RiverWoods, The Manor at Penn Village, Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation, Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation, Mount Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Emmanuel Center for Nursing and ManorCare Health Services.

Nursing home administrator Kelli Martz of Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Coal Township said she just learned earlier this week that the first of three clinics would be held there beginning Jan. 23.

“Most of our residents and staff have consented to it. We went through a lot this year just trying to keep everybody safe. This is something that will help our residents and staff stay healthy,” Martz said.