The rate of increase in new confirmed, positive coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania has held fairly steady for the past six days, an indication that commonwealth residents have been able to "flatten the curve," the state Secretary of Health said.

The state Department of Health today reported there have been 1,145 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

On April 9, there were 1,989 new cases recorded within 24 hours and those numbers have been lower since: 1,751 on April 10, 1,676 on April 11, 1,178 on April 12, 1,366 on April 13, 1,146 yesterday and 1,145 today.

Today's new cases bring the total number of cases logged since March 6 to 26,490 in all 67 counties, where the state population totals 12.8 million.

It is unknown how many of the people with confirmed cases have since recovered because the state Department of Health does not track those numbers.

The Coronavirus Resource Center at Johns Hopkins University reports that among 601,472 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in the United States, 24,429 people have died and 43,482 people have recovered.

There have been 63 deaths reported in Pennsylvania since yesterday, bringing the total to 647 deaths in Pennsylvania. There have been no recent deaths in Montour, Northumberland, Snyder or Union counties.

A total of 2,391 people have been admitted to a hospital, representing 9 percent of the total cases, the state Department of Health reports.

Among those hospitalized, 661 - or 27.6 percent - are currently on ventilators.

Click here to see more hospital data

Since March 6, there have been 131 confirmed positive cases in Columbia County, 44 in Montour County, 56 in Northumberland County, 47 in Juniata County, 30 in Lycoming County, 24 in Snyder County and 23 in Union County.

A total of 137,584 people have been tested for the virus and 111,094 - 80.7 percent - have been found to be negative.

Here is the county breakdown of COVID-19 cases by county since March 6:

COVID-19 cases by county

County Cases Deaths
Adams 64 1
Allegheny 904 26
Armstrong 29 1
Beaver 158 14
Bedford 9 1
Berks 1,335 28
Blair 12 0
Bradford 19 0
Bucks 1,300 51
Butler 150 5
Cambria 14 1
Cameron 1 0
Carbon 112 6
Centre 72 0
Chester 658 25
Clarion 16 0
Clearfield 9 0
Clinton 8 0
Columbia 131 3
Crawford 16 0
Cumberland 131 4
Dauphin 271 5
Delaware 1,882 59
Elk 2 0
Erie 42 0
Fayette 58 3
Forest 5 0
Franklin 78 0
Fulton 2 0
Greene 23 0
Huntingdon 12 0
Indiana 43 1
Jefferson 2 0
Juniata 47 0
Lackawanna 527 26
Lancaster 914 29
Lawrence 55 5
Lebanon 349 2
Lehigh 1,922 25
Luzerne 1,567 27
Lycoming 30 0
McKean 4 0
Mercer 47 0
Mifflin 15 0
Monroe 872 28
Montgomery 2,475 82
Montour 44 0
Northampton 1,251 25
Northumberland 56 0
Perry 17 1
Philadelphia 7,347 132
Pike 268 7
Potter 4 0
Schuylkill 212 3
Snyder 24 1
Somerset 14 0
Sullivan 1 0
Susquehanna 40 1
Tioga 13 1
Union 23 0
Venango 6 0
Warren 1 0
Washington 71 1
Wayne 75 2
Westmoreland 237 11
Wyoming 13 0
York 381 4
Totals (Since March 6) 26,490 647

Click here to see the numbers plotted on a Pennsylvania map.