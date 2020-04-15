The rate of increase in new confirmed, positive coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania has held fairly steady for the past six days, an indication that commonwealth residents have been able to "flatten the curve," the state Secretary of Health said.
The state Department of Health today reported there have been 1,145 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
On April 9, there were 1,989 new cases recorded within 24 hours and those numbers have been lower since: 1,751 on April 10, 1,676 on April 11, 1,178 on April 12, 1,366 on April 13, 1,146 yesterday and 1,145 today.
Today's new cases bring the total number of cases logged since March 6 to 26,490 in all 67 counties, where the state population totals 12.8 million.
It is unknown how many of the people with confirmed cases have since recovered because the state Department of Health does not track those numbers.
The Coronavirus Resource Center at Johns Hopkins University reports that among 601,472 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in the United States, 24,429 people have died and 43,482 people have recovered.
There have been 63 deaths reported in Pennsylvania since yesterday, bringing the total to 647 deaths in Pennsylvania. There have been no recent deaths in Montour, Northumberland, Snyder or Union counties.
A total of 2,391 people have been admitted to a hospital, representing 9 percent of the total cases, the state Department of Health reports.
Among those hospitalized, 661 - or 27.6 percent - are currently on ventilators.
Click here to see more hospital data
Since March 6, there have been 131 confirmed positive cases in Columbia County, 44 in Montour County, 56 in Northumberland County, 47 in Juniata County, 30 in Lycoming County, 24 in Snyder County and 23 in Union County.
A total of 137,584 people have been tested for the virus and 111,094 - 80.7 percent - have been found to be negative.
Here is the county breakdown of COVID-19 cases by county since March 6:
COVID-19 cases by county
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Adams
|64
|1
|Allegheny
|904
|26
|Armstrong
|29
|1
|Beaver
|158
|14
|Bedford
|9
|1
|Berks
|1,335
|28
|Blair
|12
|0
|Bradford
|19
|0
|Bucks
|1,300
|51
|Butler
|150
|5
|Cambria
|14
|1
|Cameron
|1
|0
|Carbon
|112
|6
|Centre
|72
|0
|Chester
|658
|25
|Clarion
|16
|0
|Clearfield
|9
|0
|Clinton
|8
|0
|Columbia
|131
|3
|Crawford
|16
|0
|Cumberland
|131
|4
|Dauphin
|271
|5
|Delaware
|1,882
|59
|Elk
|2
|0
|Erie
|42
|0
|Fayette
|58
|3
|Forest
|5
|0
|Franklin
|78
|0
|Fulton
|2
|0
|Greene
|23
|0
|Huntingdon
|12
|0
|Indiana
|43
|1
|Jefferson
|2
|0
|Juniata
|47
|0
|Lackawanna
|527
|26
|Lancaster
|914
|29
|Lawrence
|55
|5
|Lebanon
|349
|2
|Lehigh
|1,922
|25
|Luzerne
|1,567
|27
|Lycoming
|30
|0
|McKean
|4
|0
|Mercer
|47
|0
|Mifflin
|15
|0
|Monroe
|872
|28
|Montgomery
|2,475
|82
|Montour
|44
|0
|Northampton
|1,251
|25
|Northumberland
|56
|0
|Perry
|17
|1
|Philadelphia
|7,347
|132
|Pike
|268
|7
|Potter
|4
|0
|Schuylkill
|212
|3
|Snyder
|24
|1
|Somerset
|14
|0
|Sullivan
|1
|0
|Susquehanna
|40
|1
|Tioga
|13
|1
|Union
|23
|0
|Venango
|6
|0
|Warren
|1
|0
|Washington
|71
|1
|Wayne
|75
|2
|Westmoreland
|237
|11
|Wyoming
|13
|0
|York
|381
|4
|Totals (Since March 6)
|26,490
|647
Click here to see the numbers plotted on a Pennsylvania map.