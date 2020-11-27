The NFL on Friday postponed the Baltimore Ravens' game at the Pittsburgh Steelers for the second time this week because of a coronavirus outbreak on the Ravens' roster, according to a report from ESPN.
The league now plans to hold the game Tuesday night, Adam Schefter and Dianna Russini reported. After the first wave of Ravens positive tests, the NFL moved it back from Thursday to Sunday.
At least a dozen of the team's players, including star quarterback Lamar Jackson, and various coaches and staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus over the past week, according to compiled reports. Baltimore has received news of at least one positive player test every day since Monday.
MORE: Ravens linebacker has an ask: 'Pray for the families' of teammates with COVID-19\n
The Ravens announced Wednesday they disciplined a staff member in connection to the outbreak who did not report symptoms to the team and did not follow mask-wearing guidelines. The Athletic reported that the suspended staff member is strength and conditioning coach Steve Saunders.
The list of Baltimore players who've reportedly tested positive or who have landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list in recent days includes Jackson; quarterback Trace McSorley; running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram; defensive linemen Brandon Williams, Calais Campbell and Jihad Ward; offensive linemen Matt Skura and Patrick Mekari; and outside linebacker Pernell McPhee.
Originally, the Ravens (6-4) had been scheduled to play the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, but that game will also be pushed back to allow Baltimore time to recover from a Tuesday night bout against the Steelers (10-0).
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.