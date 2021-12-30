A record 19,436 COVID-19 cases on Thursday pushed Pennsylvania to more than 2 million cases since the pandemic began 22 months ago.
The state Department of Health registered a record for the second consecutive day, almost assuring December 2021 will go down as the most infectious month of the pandemic.
It was the ninth time this month with more than 10,000 new cases in a single day and the fourth day in a row.
Wednesday’s total pushes the monthly total to more than 275,000, the second-most of any month since the pandemic began in early 2020, trailing only December 2020. The state’s seven-day rolling average for new cases now sits at 12,664, the highest at any point in the 22-month pandemic.
More than 13 percent of Pennsylvania’s COVID cases since March 2020 have come this month.
There were 187 new cases reported in the Valley on Thursday. There were 102 new infections in Northumberland County, 34 in Snyder, 26 in Union and 25 in Montour. It marked the first time since Dec. 10 the state recorded more than 100 cases in Northumberland County in a single day.
Statewide, there were 135 new deaths linked to COVID on Thursday.
There were three deaths in the Valley linked to COVID — 16 over the past three days — including two in Northumberland County and one in Snyder. Six residents of both Northumberland and Snyder counties have died over the past four days due to COVID complications.
Sixty-six of 67 Pennsylvania counties continued to see high community transmission of the disease on Thursday, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Forest County, in northwestern Pennsylvania, is reporting moderate transmission, one of 110 counties nationally to have moderate transmission rates.
Nationwide, 87.62 percent of counties were showing high levels of transmission and 1.43 percent were showing low levels.
There have been 16.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Pennsylvania, including 2.3 million booster shots.
According to the CDC, 74% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
Anyone who has had two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is considered fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Thursday, 5,003 patients were hospitalized statewide with COVID-19, up 190 from Wednesday. It marked the fourth consecutive day hospitalizations jumped by more than 100 and the first time since mid-January more than 5,000 patients were hospitalized.
Of that total, 976 were being treated in intensive care units — up 50 — and 608 were on ventilators, up 15.
There were 179 patients hospitalized locally, down from as high as 216 last week.
There were 124 patients at Geisinger in Danville — up four — 18 at Geisinger-Shamokin — down two — and 37 at Evangelical Community Hospital, down five from its last report. Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had 40 patients in the ICU and 28 on ventilators. Shamokin had six in the ICU.
At Evangelical, there were four patients in the ICU and one on a ventilator. According to hospital officials, 28 of 37 COVID patients at Evangelical were not fully vaccinated, along with all four in the ICU and the patient on a ventilator.
Prisons, state facilities
There are 152 active COVID cases in federal prisons in Union County after the federal Bureau of prisons (BOP) reported significant spikes at two prisons last week.
BOP officials reported 114 active inmate cases at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood — up one from Wednesday — and 26 at the medium-security unit. There was also one staff case at both USP Allenwood and USP Lewisburg, along with two staff cases at the low-security unit in Allenwood. In Thursday's report, there were also seven inmate cases at USP-Lewisburg, up two.
There were three inmate cases and 10 staff cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC), both up one. Statewide, there were 140 inmate cases — down 22 — and 245 staff cases, up 25.
There were 12 staff cases and fewer than five client cases at the Selinsgrove State Center along with fewer than five staff cases at Danville State Hospital and no cases at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit — either the boys or girls facilities, according to the state Department of Human Services (DHS). DHS does not report case numbers when they are fewer than five to avoid identifying individuals.