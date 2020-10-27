The state Department of Health announced an additional 2,751 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, more than 500 cases higher than any other day since the pandemic began earlier this year.
The previous single-day high for new cases came on Friday when state health officials announced 2,219 cases. There have been 12,149 cases across Pennsylvania since last Thursday.
After reporting just four cases in Monday's data release, there are 834 new cases in Philadelphia County in Tuesday's release. There are 23 new cases in the Valley, led by 14 cases in Northumberland County. There are also nine new cases in Snyder County and one in Montour County. The DOH removed one case from Union County's total.
Over the past seven days — from Oct. 20-26 — the state has reported 245,029 tests with 12,380 positive cases.
On Friday, the DOH announced 2,219 cases and followed it with 2,043 on Saturday. The state has had four days with at least 2,000 new cases since the pandemic began, all since Thursday. There have been at least 1,000 cases for the past 22 days, the longest stretch since the state began tracking data in March.
Statewide there were 23 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, pushing the statewide total to 8,696. There was one new death added to Montour County, the 11th in that county.
Bucknell has 97 students in quarantine as of Tuesday morning. The school has 29 total cases on campus, including 10 active cases.
Bloomsburg University reported no new cases and no active cases at the school. A mid-August outbreak resulted in 366 total cases, including 362 among students. The school has not reported more than one case per update since Oct. 7. Bloomsburg updates three times a week.
Susquehanna University reported no active cases at the university on Monday. There have been 14 total cases at the school. Students at the Scholars House residence remain under testing protocols, which began at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 15.
Since March, there have been 198,446 cases of COVID-19 across Pennsylvania. State health officials estimate 78 percent of residents infected by the coronavirus have recovered.
Hospitalizations also increased again on Tuesday. There are now 1,170 residents hospitalized, up another 32 from Monday. The number of residents being treated on ventilators increased by two to 110. The number of Valley residents hospitalized dropped by three on Tuesday. There are 17 patients hospitalized in the Valley — 13 at Geisinger in Danville, one at Evangelical Community Hospital and three at Geisinger-Shamokin. Geisinger in Danville is treating two patients on ventilators.
Since March, there have been 2,995 cases in Valley counties: 1,517 in Northumberland, 699 in Union, 483 in Snyder and 286 in Montour. Of that total, 762 are linked to long-term care facilities. Of the Valley's 149 deaths, 116 are tied to long-term care facilities. There have been 112 deaths in Northumberland County (97 tied to nursing homes), 17 in Snyder County (12 tied to nursing homes), 11 in Union County (two tied to nursing homes) and 11 in Montour County (five tied to nursing homes).
There are 58 active cases — 53 among residents — at Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Montour County, according to the facility's Monday update.
Since March, there have been 762 cases at Valley nursing homes. In Northumberland County, there have been 397 resident and 129 staff cases, 83 resident and 16 staff cases in Snyder County, 80 resident and 20 staff cases in Montour, and 29 resident and nine staff cases in Union County. The only new case Tuesday was a resident case in Snyder County.