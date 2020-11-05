Pennsylvania set a record for COVID-19 cases in a single day on Thursday when the state Department of Health announced 2,900 cases.
The three highest total of new cases have been recorded over the past three days as Pennsylvania surged to 220,566 cases since March. There were also 47 deaths, the highest tota since June 24 when there were 54.
The state reported 68 more residents are hospitalized and being treated for the virus. Of the 1,599 being treated in hospitals statewide, 147 are on ventilators — and increase of eight since Wednesday — and 32 are in Valley hospitals — an increase of nine. There are 20 patients, seven on ventilators, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville and five patients at Geisinger-Shamokin and seven at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg. No patients are being treated on ventilators at the Shamokin and Lewisburg facilities.
Locally, there are 54 more cases of the novel coronavirus, including 38 in Northumberland County. There are also 11 new cases in Snyder County, three in Union County and two in Montour.
Over the last seven days, from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4, there have been 288,689 with 16,992 positive cases.
Since March, there have been 3,297 cases in the Valley: 1,681 in Northumberland, 759 in Union, 541 in Snyder and 316 in Montour County
No new deaths in the Valley were linked to the coronavirus.
Of the Valley's cases, 781 of them linked to long-term care facilities, according to the state’s nursing home database which updates on Tuesdays. There are 16 active cases — all among residents — at Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Montour County, according to the facility's most recent update on Wednesday. There have been 177 cases at the facility, 115 among residents.
Since the state began tracking the pandemic in March, here have been 535 cases in Northumberland County long-term care facilities (406 patients, 109 staffers), 101 in Montour County (81 residents, 20 staffers), 99 in Snyder County (83 residents, 19 staffers) and 46 in Union County (36 residents, 10 staffers). The state updates their long-term care facility database weekly on Tuesdays.
Prisons
There were slight increases at Valley state and federal correctional facilities on Thursday.
There are another 14 new COVID-19 cases at SCI-Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections.
According to the DOC's COVID dashboard, there are now 123 active cases at the prison, including 118 inmates and five staffers. There were 109 total cases on Wednesday.
There are 109 active cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, including 104 inmates.
At four federal facilities in Union County, there are 26 active cases, 11 among inmates. Allenwood’s medium-security site, with 15 cases, 11 in staff members, has the highest total. There are three active inmate cases and two staff worker cases at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood and four active inmate cases and two staff cases at USP-Lewisburg.
Since March, there have been 215 cases at the federal prisons, including 200 among inmates.
University cases
Bucknell University has 61 students in quarantine Wednesday morning, down from 72 on Tuesday. The school has had 31 total cases on campus. There are just two active cases, down from 9 on Tuesday. Susquehanna University had no new cases over the past week and there are no active cases on campus. There have been 14 cumulative cases and the Scholars House residence has been released from all quarantine protocols.
Bloomsburg University updates three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays but had not updated as of 12:15 p.m. Wednesday. According to its last report, the school had three active cases among students, with one quarantining on campus and two off-campus. There have been 369 cases at the university, including 365 in students.