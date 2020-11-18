Pennsylvania had a record 6,339 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, surged past the previous high for the number of residents hospitalized and had 110 residents die from the novel coronavirus.
According to the Department of Health, Wednesday's record case total pushes the number of cases statewide to 281,852. State health officials estimate 67 percent have already recovered. There were also 103 new cases in the Valley, the second day in a row with at least 100 new cases.
The state's COVID-19 dashboard also shows 2,904 Pennsylvanians hospitalized due to the novel coronavirus, an increase of 167 over Tuesday's data release. The total breaks the previous single-day high of hospitalizations — 2,800 on April 27. On Sept. 26, there were 444 Pennsylvanians hospitalized. There are also 310 residents being treated on ventilators across the state — a one-day increase of 30 — and 629 patients in intensive care units.
There are 88 patients being treated in three local hospitals, including 62 at Geisinger in Danville, 14 at Evangelical Community Hospital and 12 at Geisinger-Shamokin. Geisinger in Danville has 24 residents in the ICU and is treating 11 on ventilators. Four of Evangelical’s patients are in the ICU, including one on a ventilator. Three of Geisinger-Shamokin’s 12 patients are in the ICU.
Over the past week, from Nov. 11-18, there were 380,667 tests conducted statewide with 36,856 positive cases.
State health officials announced another 110 deaths on Wednesday — none in the Valley — which represented the largest one-day increase since May 28. The last day with at least 100 deaths was June 2.
Locally, there were 103 new cases, pushing the total across the Valley to 4,268. On Wednesday, there were 58 new cases in Northumberland, 21 in Snyder, 14 in Montour and 10 in Union.
Since March, there have been 2,057 cases in Northumberland County, 1,041 in Union, 778 in Snyder and 392 in Montour. There have been 164 deaths across the Valley, including 119 in Northumberland, 18 in Snyder, 14 in Montour and 13 in Union. Of that total, 132 are tied to long-term care facilities in the region.
The state Department of Health has announced more than 5,000 cases in six of the last seven days. Since Nov. 1, there have been 74,372 cases in Pennsylvania. In Wednesday's release, there are 21 counties with at least 100 new cases, including more than 600 in both Allegheny and Philadelphia counties.
Congregate facilities
Since March, there have been 824 cases at Valley nursing homes, including 570 in Northumberland (432 residents, 138 staffers), 103 in Montour (82 residents, 11 staffers), 102 in Snyder (85 residents, 17 staffers) and 49 in Union (39 residents, 10 staffers). There were 10 new Valley cases tied to long-term care facilities on Wednesday.
The number of active cases at Bucknell and Susquehanna universities has slowed. Susquehanna remains at 28 active cases — including 25 students and three staffers — while Bucknell has 12 active cases as of Wednesday morning and 17 students in isolation. Both universities are scheduled to send students home to finish the fall semester remotely at the end of this week.
There are now 79 active COVID-19 cases in federal prison facilities in Union County according to the federal of Bureau of Prisons' COVID dashboard.
There are 44 active cases at USP-Allenwood, including 39 inmates and five staffers, and 32 at FCI-Allenwood, including 31 inmates. There is also one active staff case at Allenwood's low-security facility. There are still staff cases at neighboring USP-Lewisburg.
There were 10 combined active cases across the facilities as of Tuesday morning.
The number of active cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township doubled on Tuesday. There are now 18 active cases in the state facility, including 14 inmates — an increase of 10 since Monday — and four staffers. Statewide, there are 1,077 active cases across the 24 state prisons, including 722 inmates.
Geisinger testing
Geisinger is now using automation technology to streamline the return of results for COVID-19, flu, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) tests.
Patients who have a test for any of these conditions at a Geisinger facility will now receive an automated phone call with their result, positive or negative, within 24 hours of the test result being finalized. Patients who test positive for COVID-19 will receive a daily automated phone call from Geisinger to monitor their symptoms for at least 10 days following their positive test. If a patient indicates they have new or worsening symptoms, the patient will be immediately directed to Geisinger’s RN Triage line for assessment.