Pennslyvania registered a record 8,425 new COVID-19 on Thursday as the state also surpassed more than 4,000 residents hospitalized due to the novel coronavirus, a 900 percent increase in the last two months.
Thursday's total — which includes 198 in the four Valley counties — pushed the total number of cases to 336,254 cases since Department of Health officials began tracking data in March.
Statewide, there were also 118 new deaths, including three in Northumberland County. Since March, 10,213 residents have died, including 176 in the Valley.
While Thursday's data marked a record number of cases in one day, it was the eighth time in nine days with at least 6,000 new cases.
There were 198 new cases in the Valley on Thursday. The Valley surpassed 5,000 total cases on Wednesday. There were 97 new cases in Union County, 61 in Northumberland, 20 in Snyder and 11 in Montour. Sixteen of Northumberland's new cases are tied to long-term care facilities.
The number of hospitalizations statewide and locally also continued to rise in the latest data release. According to the Department of Health, there are 4,087 state residents hospitalized Thursday, up 93 from Wednesday's total. There are also 877 patients in the ICU — an increase of 19 — and 467 residents on ventilators — an increase of 26.
Locally, there are 134 patients being treated at local hospitals, 10 more than Wednesday. Geisinger Medical Center in Danville is treating 84 patients, 33 in the ICU, both small increases over Tuesday. The hospital is also treating 15 patients on ventilators. At Geisinger Shamokin, there are 12 patients being treated, including five in the ICU. Evangelical Community Hospital has 38 patients hospitalized, including 10 in the ICU and four on ventilators.
There have been 176 total deaths in the Valley tied to the novel coronavirus, including 133 linked to long-term care facilities.
There have been 5,357 cases in the Valley: 2,428 cases and 125 deaths in Northumberland County, 1,553 cases and 16 deaths in Union County, 936 cases and 20 deaths in Snyder County and 440 cases and 15 deaths in Montour.
Prisons, State Center
There are eight new active COVID-19 cases at SCI-Coal Township according to the state Department of Corrections. Additionally, the Department of Human Services shows 23 active cases at the Selingrove Center.
SCI-Coal Township reported 52 active cases, 33 among inmates, an increase of eight new cases over the past 24 hours. In 24 state prisons, there are 1,828 cases, including 1,270 among inmates.
Active COVID-19 cases are flattening at federal prison facilities in the Valley according to data from the federal Bureau of Prisons.
The BOP's federal dashboard shows 185 active cases at four facilities in Union County, down one from Wednesday.
There are now 126 active inmate cases at the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood along with three active staff cases. That total was 41 inmates and five staffers in Monday's release. At Allenwood’s medium-security Federal Correctional Institution there are 50 cases, 47 among inmates. At the low-security site there are two active cases, both in staff members. USP-Lewisburg has four active staffer cases.
One inmate and one staffer have already recovered at Allenwood's low-security unit, while 116 inmates and 12 staffers have recovered at the medium-security unit. Seven inmates and two staffers have recovered at USP-Allenwood, while 86 inmates and 13 staffers at USP-Lewisburg have recovered.
Nursing homes
Since March, there have been 899 cases at Valley nursing homes. To date, there have been 635 long-term care facility cases (495 among residents) in Northumberland County, 107 (90) in Snyder, 105 (84 residents) in Montour and 52 (40) in Union County.
One hundred and 33 deaths have been linked to Valley long-term care facilities, 107 in Northumberland County, 15 in Snyder, eight in Montour and three in Union.