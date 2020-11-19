Pennsylvania health officials announced more than 7,000 new COVID-19 cases and the highest one-day death toll in nearly six months on Thursday.
According to the latest data from the Department of Health, there were 7,126 new cases announced on Thursday, about 800 more than the previous record set on Wednesday. The state has set a record for new cases in seven of the last eight days.
There were also 116 new deaths across the state, the most since May 22 (115). There were three deaths locally in the latest data release, one each in Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties.
The state's COVID-19 dashboard also shows a record 2,952 Pennsylvanians hospitalized due to the novel coronavirus, an increase of 48 over Wednesday's data release. On Sept. 20, there were 400 Pennsylvanians hospitalized. There are also 318 residents being treated on ventilators across the state — a one-day increase of eight — and 659 patients in intensive care units, up 31 from Wednesday.
There are 94 patients being treated in three local hospitals, including 68 at Geisinger in Danville, 14 at Evangelical Community Hospital and 12 at Geisinger-Shamokin. Geisinger in Danville has 26 residents in the ICU and is treating nine on ventilators. Four of Evangelical’s patients are in the ICU, including one on a ventilator. Three of Geisinger-Shamokin’s 12 patients are in the ICU.
Statewide there have now 288,978 positive cases of the novel coronavirus. State health officials estimate 66 percent of those have already recovered. Over the past week, from Nov. 12-18, there were 389,594 tests conducted statewide with 38,48 positive cases.
Locally, there were 87 new cases, pushing the total across the Valley to 4,355. On Wednesday, there were 43 new cases in Union County, 24 in Northumberland, 18 in Snyder and 2 in Montour.
Since March, there have been 2,081 cases in Northumberland County, 1,084 in Union, 796 in Snyder and 394 in Montour. There have been 167 deaths across the Valley, including 120 in Northumberland, 19 in Snyder, 14 in Montour, and 14 in Union. Of that total, 133 are tied to long-term care facilities in the region.
Since Nov. 1, there have been 81,498 cases in Pennsylvania. There were 19 counties with at least 100 new cases on Thursday, including 1,056 in Philadelphia County.
Congregate facilities
Since March, there have been 824 cases at Valley nursing homes, including 570 in Northumberland County (432 residents, 138 staffers), 103 in Montour (82 residents, 21 staffers), 102 in Snyder (85 residents, 17 staffers) and 49 in Union (39 residents, 10 staffers).
The number of active cases at Bucknell and Susquehanna universities has slowed. Susquehanna remains at 27 active cases — including 23 students and four staffers — while Bucknell has 14 active cases as of Wednesday morning and 17 students in isolation. Both universities are scheduled to send students home to finish the fall semester remotely at the end of this week. Bloomsburg University has been operating remotely since near the start of school following an outbreak there. The school is reporting five active cases, all among students. There have been 381 infections at Bloomsburg, including 376 in students.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Valley prisons continues to rise.
As of Thursday morning, there are 106 active cases at federal prisons in Union County and the state prison in Coal Township.
There are now 81 active COVID-19 cases in federal prison facilities in Union County, according to the federal of Bureau of Prisons' COVID dashboard.
There are 45 active cases at USP-Allenwood, including 40 inmates and five staffers, and 33 at FCI-Allenwood, including 31 inmates. There is also one active staff case at Allenwood's low-security facility. There are still two staff cases at neighboring USP-Lewisburg.
There were 10 combined active cases across the facilities as of Tuesday morning.
The number of active cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township continues to increase. There are now 25 active cases in the state facility, including 18 inmates — an increase of four since Wednesday — and seven staffers, three more than Wednesday's total.. Statewide, there are 1,122 active cases across the 24 state prisons, including 766 inmates, an increase of 44 since Wednesday.