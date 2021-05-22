Did you know that Memorial Day was originally known as Decoration Day and that Sunbury celebrated the first Decoration Day (May 30, 1868) for their fallen dead in the Civil War?
Does the city of Sunbury remember “The Little Drummer Boy”? He was the strong-minded, strong-willed, colossally-brave four-foot tall young fella that enlisted in the 47th Pennsylvania Volunteers Army to join the Civil War as a drummer at the age of 12. He and his fellow adult volunteers were soon mustered into the U.S. Army to join the Army of the Potomac. His name was John Boulton Young and he was fondly known as “Boulty.”
Boulty was stricken with smallpox and died at the age of 13 on Oct. 17, 1861 (the first member of the 47th PA Volunteers to die), and as his doctor reported, it was the worst case of the dreaded and terribly painful disease of smallpox he had ever seen. Boulty’s commanding officer wrote to his parents that, “It is with profound feelings of sorrow I ever experienced that I am compelled to announce to you the death of our Pet, and your son, Boulton.”
Does the city of Sunbury remember the flags of Sunbury were put at half-mast in token of mourning for the death of the little drummer who died so young in the service of his country? Boulty was initially laid to rest with military honors in Washington D.C. In early 1862, Boulty’s remains were disinterred and reinterred in the Sunbury Cemetery/Penn’s Cemetery.
Does the city of Sunbury remember that a monument was erected in 1864 with engravings on all four sides of the monument? On one side the inscription reads, “He has beaten his last retreat, and will sleep peacefully until the Reveille on resurrection morn.” On the first Decoration Day in 1868, Boulty’s grave was one of several decorated with flowers by his former comrades and other Sunbury citizens. The procession was formed on Third Street in Sunbury at 5 p.m. with numerous dignitaries bearing wreaths, along with the Selinsgrove Band, and 22 little girls all dressed in white, carrying flags and flowers.
It was reported that the crowd waiting in the cemetery was so great that much difficulty was experienced in getting the procession into position in front of the monument erected in memory of the deceased members of the 47th PA Volunteers.
Does the city of Sunbury remember that Sunbury Monumental Works carved a supplemental marker for Boulty’s grave, dedicated on May 31, 1994, preserving the data from the badly eroded original marker that was erected by Boutly’s comrades? Loving care has been rendered to Boulty’s military trappings over the years. Subsequent generations of volunteers have readied the boy’s uniform and drum for exhibits across the state of Pennsylvania and are on exhibit in the Northumberland County Historical Society’s museum.
My beloved mother, Mary Eleanor Packer Bogart, is being laid to rest this weekend before Memorial Day. Her grandmother, Mary Elizabeth Young was Boulty’s younger sister. I grew up in Virginia, but visiting family in Sunbury during summer vacations and holidays was always a joy and treat to me. I am humbled to be related to such an outstanding young man as Boulty and no less humbled to have been raised by such a wonderful mother as I had for all my life.
I am proud of my family’s service to their country in the military and give thanks for all those that have served. I am honored to be “related” to this little town of great heritage, Sunbury. I will remember Boulty’s story of great courage and love of his country, and will pass it down. God Bless America!
Pamela Boor lives in Dry Fork, Va.