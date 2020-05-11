U.S. Rep. Fred Keller said Pennsylvania's small business owners know how to operate safely amid the pandemic, calling out Gov. Tom Wolf after the governor said business owners not following state regulations for reopening "cowardly."
“Trying to feed your family is not ‘cowardly,'" Keller said in a press release. "The vast majority of Pennsylvanians rely on their jobs to put food on the table and pay their bills. Because of Gov. Wolf’s prolonged shutdown order, nearly 2 million Pennsylvanians, or 26 percent of our state’s workforce, are unemployed, and overdose and suicide deaths are rising. Pennsylvanians have shown they can safely shop and work in mega-retailers while the Governor unilaterally keeps small businesses closed and is now threatening them if they re-open. Despite what Gov. Wolf believes, Pennsylvania’s small business owners and workers are smart enough to operate safely and feed their families."
Gov. Wolf warned local leaders that he will withhold stimulus aid to counties if they defy his administration’s efforts to mitigate the spread of coronavirus by allowing businesses to reopen before the state approves the move.
“The only person who has surrendered to the virus is Gov. Wolf," Keller said. "By constantly moving the goalposts and not allowing Pennsylvanians the option of supporting themselves, he is denying Pennsylvanians their freedom, exacerbating the societal effects of this virus, and creating a situation where the cure is worse than the disease.”