U.S. Representative Fred Keller is urging Gov. Tom Wolf to rescind his order closing all physical locations of all “non-life-sustaining” businesses across Pennsylvania.
Keller, who represents portions of three Valley counties, sent a letter to the governor this morning.
“While protecting public safety is government’s top priority, your sweeping order disregards the guidance set forth by public health officials and puts at risk our long-term economic security,” the letter reads.
“Therefore, I am requesting that you immediately rescind your order until such time that you can formulate a cogent plan to Pennsylvanians who are understandably panicked by your ill-prepared actions,” the letter continues. “Specifically, I urge you to ensure that businesses that can operate without jeopardizing public health remain open, employees can continue to get paid in a timely manner, and those with questions and concerns have a streamlined way to get answers from your administration.
Wolf's order said more than 150 types of businesses had to close their physical locations. He said the order would be enforced by state troopers, local officials, the state Health and Agriculture departments and the Liquor Control Board.
A state police spokesman said early Friday that specifics about enforcement were expected to be made public later in the day.
Businesses that do not comply can be cited, fined, have their licenses suspended and forfeit disaster relief, the administration has said. Criminal charges are also possible, the governor's office said.
Rep. Keller, in his letter, said the governor's order came without guidance or enough notice.
“Unfortunately, your order came with no notice, limited details, and insufficient explanation. It has injected chaos and uncertainty into an already trying time and placed more concerns on employers and workers,” the letter adds. “On top of all this, the order may have a devastating long-term impact on our economy. When this pandemic abates, as all healthcare experts say that it will, people will need jobs, supplies, and a way to restart our previously strong economy. Your order hinders these efforts, putting our national security—and individual financial security—at risk.”
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.