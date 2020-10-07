The latest state inspection report of the Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center found that during a COVID-19 outbreak in early August the facility was in compliance with infection control regulations but failed to ensure “adequate hydration” to an infected resident suffering dehydration and who subsequently died.
Though in compliance with infection control measures in a particular resident’s case, the survey’s timing corresponds with prior inspection results that found a pattern of failures to prevent or mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
According to the state, the outbreak led to 56 staff members and 108 residents having tested positive for the disease. Thirty-five of those residents died.
Facility medical staff isolated the resident and ordered COVID-19 testing on Aug. 1 when it was established that the resident refused to eat or drink as they struggled to swallow, a state Department of Health survey notes. The test returned positive the next day.
However, in the survey completed Aug. 28 and released this week, it states that the medical staff failed to pursue intravenous therapy as a hydration measure as the resident’s condition worsened. Hydration guidelines at the facility hadn’t been updated since May 2009, according to the survey.
Despite being told staff followed advanced directives for the resident’s care, “keeping her comfortable until her expiration,” inspectors said there was no evidence that the facility had any signed written statements, either by a primary contact or the resident, for the resident’s medical care including end-of-life care.
There was no “other documented evidence that either Resident CR1 or her responsible party declined end-of-life care such as artificial hydration or artificial nutrition.”
The resident died Aug. 10.
Corrective actions to be implemented by Sept. 30 included intravenous therapy to be considered as a potential treatment for residents refusing food or drink. Therapies would be authorized by a physician but after a review by a critical care team including the nursing director.
POLST forms, or Physician Orders for Life Sustaining Treatment, were to be reviewed for all residents. Residents without signed orders were to be consulted, or their primary contacts, to complete the form.
Nursing staff were to be educated on hydration and dietary needs and resulting documentation.