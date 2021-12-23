First, thank you to Sen. Gordner and Rep. Culver for the grant/funds to expand the Sunbury Transfer Station and to increase its daily operation levels and business in the city.
I concur that the expansion and upgrades are good for the facility and businesses in Sunbury, but, please, let’s not overlook the health and safety concerns of the people living in the vicinity of the transfer station.
While these infrastructure upgrades offer many benefits to the entire region, I hope our elected officials are also considering all attendant aspects of this work. We also need repair of streets, sidewalks and property close to the facility expected to be burdened by noise, dirt, and wear and tear from big vehicles traveling through our streets dumping tons of trash from surrounding townships and boroughs.
This plan will bring more traffic into the residential neighborhood in close proximity to the transfer station with no protection or services to be provided for the property owners living near the station. As I read it, Sunbury will be offering local waste collectors a closer place to dump debris, saving these local municipalities the expensive cost of fuel and avoiding long travel to empty their truckloads of waste materials. I am concerned about the following:
1. Should residents be concerned about increased toxic air quality?
2. What about the constant noise made from the heavy trucks idling or in motion?
3. Damage caused by the increased number of large trucks traveling through the narrow two-way residential streets? Or will the trucks be restricted to a designated truck route?
4. Compounded damage to the streets, sidewalks and foundation of homes from the continuous heavy weighted trucks traveling for several hours through the neighborhood four to five times a week?
Which politicians are concerned with the values, health, safety and property values of our ward? Sunbury is a lot more than two business districts with a bunch of state highways intersecting with a bunch of local streets, some yet unnamed. Some of that truck traffic passes through during times when children are going to and from school. I keep hoping our elected officials are representing and supporting the best interest of all the residents.
Certainly, the city council members could reconsider the plan and request an additional grant to assist the city with the desperate repairs already needed to the sidewalks in this heavily traveled neighborhood, especially on the main street leading to and from the proposed updated “Transfer Station.” Shouldn’t this neighborhood’s needs be front and center of these decisions?
The dirt that quickly accumulates on the white handrails of my home requires frequent cleaning for me to be able to use them to walk up the stairs into my home. Because you can’t see and taste the air you breathe doesn’t mean, in time, it’s not harmful to the human body.
Regina Russell is a community activist who lives in Sunbury.