LEWISBURG — Hundreds of people flooded into the Miller Center on Tuesday to get a third dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
The 12-hour booster clinic was hosted by the Miller Center and its partner Evangelical Community Hospital. Ryan McNally, the director of Miller Center and Community Health Initiatives at Evangelical, said a little less than 900 appointments were scheduled for the clinic.
The appointments were available to eligible patients who have already had the first two doses of a Pfizer vaccine. On Tuesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced it will meet this week to debate whether extra doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines should be distributed, to whom and when.
”We’re happy that when the boosters were authorized, our phones were ringing off the hook,” McNally said. “There have been a lot of folks interested.”
The following groups of people now qualify for a booster under current CDC guidelines: age 65 or older; those who live in a nursing home; immunocompromised adults age 18 to 64; adults whose jobs put them at risk of complications from COVID-19 including severe illness as well as those living in institutional settings.
Dave and Sherry Welshans of Winfield were in line Tuesday for their third shots.
The husband and wife said they have an immunocompromised daughter and wanted to make sure they did the right thing for her and the community at large.
“It’s the right thing to do,” Dave Welshans said. “I feel like you should get it. All the reports you see, the people who are are really sick are unvaccinated.”
His wife said she wasn’t worried about the initial doses wearing off, but “wanted to make sure we were OK heading into the winter,” Sherry said. “It will keep us a bit safer.”
McNally said future vaccine clinics could be scheduled depending on the demand. If so, the Miller Center will be the likely landing spot.
“As long as the volume being requested is significant, we will utilize this space,” he said of the Miller Center. “The Miller Center has a tremendous amount of space and allows us to accommodate more people per hour than we could at any other facility.”
To book an appointment with Evangelical, call 570-522-4530 or fill out a request for vaccine form at www.evanhospital.com/virus.