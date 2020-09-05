State health officials announced 963 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, including 35 in the Valley.
There was one new death in Northumberland County among the 18 newly reported deaths across the state, raising the total to 7,760 since the Department of Health began tracking data in March.
Saturday’s increase pushed the state’s total number of cases to 138,625. State health officials estimate 81 percent have recovered. Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 124 cases.
The number of tests administered within the seven days between Aug. 29 and Friday is 159,937 with 5,671 positive cases. There were 23,387 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. Friday. These results represent the total number of tests administered.
The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state rose to 505. The number of patients on ventilators is 66. There are 20 patients in Valley hospitals, same as on Friday. There are eight patients at Geisinger Medical Center, and six each at Evangelical Community Hospital and Geisinger-Shamokin.
In Northumberland County long-term care facilities, there are 263 cases — 199 residents and 64 staffers — in seven facilities, an increase of 13 residents and one staffer. A staffer at one Montour County facility has tested positive, while four residents and three staffers at one Snyder County facility and six residents and four staffers at five Union County facilities have tested positive.
Across the Valley, Saturday there were 20 new cases in Northumberland County, 10 in Union County, three in Snyder and two in Montour. There have been 1,487 cases in the Valley since March: 760 in Northumberland, 407 in Union, 177 in Snyder and 143 in Montour.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 21,346 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,587 cases among employees, for a total of 25,933 at 945 distinct facilities in 61 counties.
There have been 53 deaths in the Valley: 39 in Northumberland County, with all but 1 death in long-term care facilities, six in Union, five in Montour and three in Snyder.
COVID-19 on campus
Bucknell University’s total of on-campus positives stayed at 11 Saturday, with three among staff members.
Bloomsburg and Susquehanna universities won’t update their case counts until early next week.
Bloomsburg last reported 249 total cases, including two employees.
Susquehanna University has not had a confirmed case of the virus.