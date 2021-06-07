Schooling in the pandemic: a year like no other

The 2020-21 school year presented challenges unseen before by teachers, administrators and students as COVID-19 upended the routine experience.
Students adapted to remote learning, with their teachers themselves suddenly shifting to online education. Other students attended in-person, perhaps all year long, donning face masks all day, toting plexiglass shields from class to class, keeping distance from friends in lunchrooms, on buses and on playgrounds.
Mandatory quarantining left school districts scrambling to find substitutes when teachers and other staff were required to isolate at home for up to 14 days. At times, it necessitated schools to close for days or weeks and move instruction online for the entire student body.
The experience seemed to inspire pride, too, amongst school communities. They counteracted unexpected impediments and sudden changes — adjusting to shifts in the state’s masking and quarantine duration mandates — and they finished what they started: the school year.
Considering the abrupt shift away from what the school experience had been prior to March 2020, that alone is deemed an accomplishment in many Valley schools.
“I am extremely proud of what we’ve been able to do this year. I can’t say enough about how much everyone in the school district has chipped in, shown flexibility, and has done what’s needed to get done,” Superintendent Dan Lichtel of the Mifflinburg Area School District said. “I think it’s been rewarding. It will be rewarding when we get through this.”
While some parts of Pennsylvania and other areas across the country had no in-person classes, or limited experiences, Central Pennsylvania by and large offered in-person schooling across the board.
“We were able to provide in-person instruction for our kids throughout the entire school year,” Shikellamy Superintendent Jason Bendle said, expressing it as a point of pride.
Shikellamy had a combined 2,010 days of quarantine among the entire school community: students, faculty, staff, outside agency staff. Among all district schools, there were 169 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
“Oaklyn (Elementary) we had to shut down one time for three days. The middle/high schools closed a few times. We closed, we cleaned and we reopened because we thought it was best for the kids. I think it was a success,” Bendle said.
Starting work in pandemic“Our staff rose to the occasion. Through their trust, determination and hard work, we were able to put together an educational experience we feel closely mimicked what they’d get in a traditional year,” Superintendent Frank Jankowski of the Selinsgrove Area School District said, echoing a sentiment many school administrators share.
Jankowski’s first days as superintendent came during the pandemic. Ricki Boyle of Danville Area School District and Jennifer Polinchock of Lewisburg Area School District had the same experience.
Danville’s school board hired Boyle on March 11, 2020. The very next day, her first, Boyle was in meetings to decide on whether or not to close the district’s schools. The decision to close, initially for two weeks, was announced by the district on March 13, 2020.
“We made the call two hours before the governor,” Boyle said of Gov. Tom Wolf’s announcement of a statewide closure.
Attendance by instructional model fluctuated throughout the school year.
At Danville, 2,071 students attended in-person, 192 participated in bridge learning (online learning with their assigned in-person classes), and 169 attended the district’s cyber school. All students attending middle and high school underwent hybrid learning at some point, Boyle said.
The district had 85 COVID-19 cases and the district shifted to remote learning from Nov. 19 through Jan. 15.
Selinsgrove’s experienceSelinsgrove was the first district to open in 2020-21, having begun the school year on Aug. 19. Students chose between in-person education, a remote option that allowed students to virtually attend class from home, or a cyber school program — either Selinsgrove’s or through a private or charter school.
The investments made mirrored that of neighboring schools: enhanced cleaning products, handheld thermometers, HEPA filters, plexiglass dividers, professional development for teachers to manage online learning among them.
Temperature checks were performed daily on the district’s estimated 2,000 students who attended in-person and after 100 days and roughly 200,000 individual temperature checks, the practice halted.
“We didn’t have one temperature check ever connected to a COVID case,” Jankowski said.
That’s not to say Selinsgrove didn’t have cases of COVID-19 amongst students, teachers and staff.
According to the latest available information, the district tallied a combined 241 probable or confirmed cases with 770 people identified through contact tracing. That includes remote learners and in-person students, faculty and staff. Case counts peaked in January.
Of all the cases grouped together in the probable/confirmed category, the district reports on its website that as of April 30, just 10 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed “among school-based quarantined individuals.”
Lewisburg, MifflinburgLewisburg Area School District was the last of the Valley schools to reopen, having staggered the return to Sept. 9 and 10. Mifflinburg Area School District was also delayed to Sept. 8. Surging case counts in Union County moved the respective school boards to wait a few weeks from planned August openings.
Lewisburg offered in-person and the district’s own cyber school, plus a hybrid model of homeschool and cyber school.
Mifflinburg, too, offered in-person and cyber school. In February, the district offered its own hybrid instructional model at the secondary level, blending in-person and cyberlearning. Students attended school twice weekly and participated in remote learning from home on the three other days.
Perhaps most challenging, according to Polinchock, was not only that changes to state health-safety directives were frequent but that some also were vague. Combine that with the charged politicized environment concerning the pandemic.
Practically speaking, Polinchock said it was surprising that schools would be thrust into contact tracing. Enhanced cleaning was challenged by difficulties to maintain adequate levels of custodial staffing, she said.
Lewisburg ended the school year with 73 students attending outside cyber charter schools. Enrollment in the district’s cyber school fell from the start to the end of the school year, from 468 to 232. In-person attendance rose from 1,356 to 1,618 in that same timeframe.
Mifflinburg’s superintendent, Dan Lichtel, expressed that fatigue was a challenge. He said it felt like work related to the pandemic was nonstop since March 2020, even in those summer months when work is intended to slow down for administrators and faculty.
“We kept teachers engaged throughout the summer with meetings, planning, professional development. We had to immediately identify technology needs and very abruptly decided to go one-to-one,” Lichtel said of the district’s investment in computing devices for all district students.
The technology investment was challenged by a lack of high-speed internet in several areas of the Mifflinburg Area School District. There came a point beginning Dec. 1 where the entire district went remote through Jan. 8 because about three dozen staffers were quarantined, either because they had COVID-19 or were mandated through contact tracing.
“Absolutely, this has been the most challenging year in my career at any level. I believe many would say the same,” Lichtel said.
Dad, seniors talkWyatt Troxell and his wife, Jennifer, watched their son, Taylor, now 19, graduate in a vacant auditorium at Lewisburg Area High School last year. Their son Luke, 10, entered the fourth grade in 2020-21 and started out with the district’s cyber option. That meant morning Zoom lessons, online lessons and periodic check-ins with the teacher. And, it allowed father and son to bond since Wyatt was working from home.
The Troxells, like many families, weren’t certain about the safety of an in-person experience. Wyatt was impressed by the work Luke’s teacher, Alaina Foresman, put into the cyber experience. She even made sure his photo was included in this year’s yearbook.
Though Luke did well with online learning, Wyatt said he and his wife felt social interaction was lacking. As the vaccine rollout progressed and case counts fell, Luke returned to in-person learning at a building he’d never stepped into before: Linntown Intermediate School. That brought about the most nerves but he settled fast, Wyatt said.
“He adjusted really quickly. The work that he was doing on (cyber school), he was working ahead whenever he could. Academically, it was an easy adjustment. He’s a social butterfly,” he said.
Anthony Medina attended Selinsgrove in-person for his sophomore year. He said it went better than expected.
“Wearing masks was not a problem,” Medina said, something administrators also shared about students.
Medina anticipates his junior year will be similar. While masks will likely be optional, “me personally, I’ll be wearing a mask. I believe it can help. It offers some layer of protection, not just for me but the people I’m walking home to.”
Lance Ellis had a different experience during their freshman year at Selinsgrove.
“I failed out,” Ellis said. “It was more difficult than I anticipated.”
Ellis decided to study remotely throughout the year for health reasons and found it difficult to keep track of all the classes.
“It was hard to work through the stress and trying to figure out who I am,” they said, adding that at least four other classmates failed this year.
Despite having to repeat junior year, Ellis is “optimistic” about returning in the fall and being in the classroom.
“I definitely feel I need to be in the school,” they said.
Kaely Walshaw, 18, of Dornsife, and Kylie Klinger, 18, of Klingerstown, graduated from Line Mountain High School with the Class of 2021. Graduations that were in empty rooms or online last year returned in 2021 with almost-routine in-person experiences across the Valley.
“Last year was definitely rough with COVID, but this year it was exciting to get back to everything,” Walshaw said. “We’re slowly progressing forward.”
“It feels like everything is back to normal again,” Klinger said. “It’s exciting because we can actually graduate in person.”
Both said they were disappointed to miss out on senior year activities but expressed that school administrators were working hard for them.
“It’s a lot less stressful now,” Walshaw said.
Reporters Marcia Moore and Justin Strawser contributed to this report.