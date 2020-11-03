A student at Danville Area Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19, the second student in a week to have the novel coronavirus.
Superintendent Ricki Boyle, the student was in school on Monday. Contact tracing has been completed and parents of students who must quarantine have been notified, Boyle said.
The school will remain open, Boyle said. In an alert sent to parents this afternoon, Boyle did ask parents to use the district's Cleard4School app to determine if students need to be kept at home because of trick-or-treating over the weekend.
The middle school is the third Danville school to have positive COVID-19 cases The primary school went full remote for a week last month following some confirmed cases, while the high school has used a staggered schedule with students in school every other day since September.