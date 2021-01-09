Pennsylvania registered more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, including 256 new cases across the four-county region.
There were 273 deaths statewide in Saturday's data release, the fifth day in a row with at least 200 deaths. Among the deaths confirmed by the state Department of Health were 10 in the Valley: Six in Northumberland County, three in Union and one in Montour.
The number of active cases at SCI-Coal Township dropped nearly 100 on Saturday. The Department of Corrections reports there are 141 active cases in the facility — 126 inmates and 15 staffers. There is an increase of 62 active cases at Allenwood's medium-security federal prison in Union County since Friday. Locally there were 105 new cases in Union County, 82 in Northumberland, 43 in Snyder and 36 in Montour.
Across Pennsylvania, there were 10,045 new cases, marking the first time since Dec. 12-13 there were two consecutive days with 10,000 cases.
Hospitalizations continued to drop across Pennsylvania. As of noon Saturday, there were 5,298 patients being treated in Pennsylvania hospitals, a decrease of 20 since Friday. There are 1,081 patients being treated in intensive care units — down 11 — and 611 patients on ventilators, an increase of 11.
Hospitals
The number of COVID-19 patients in Valley hospitals is now 244, including 48 in ICUs, and 27 on ventilators in Valley facilities.
Geisinger had 181 patients in its Danville facility, an increase of nine. The hospital is now treating 32 patients in the ICU and 16 on ventilators.
At Geisinger Shamokin, 16 patients were being treated, including three in the ICU. No COVID-19 patients at the facility were being treated on a ventilator.
At Evangelical Community Hospital, 47 patients were hospitalized, including 11 in the ICU.
Prisons, state sites
At the low-security unit in Allenwood, there were still 58 inmates and 12 staffers who were COVID positive. At the medium-security unit, there were 137 inmates and 23 staffers positive. Seventeen staffers and a resident at USP-Allenwood were still active.
At nearby USP-Lewisburg, there were 87 active cases: 54 inmates and 33 staffers, an increase of 2 since Friday.
There are now 81 active cases at the Selinsgrove Center: 28 residents and 53 staffers. At the Danville State Hospital, there were 26 active cases — 17 residents and 9 staffers — part of 57 total cases at the facility.
Nursing homes
Of the Valley's 12,159 cases, 1,617 have been linked to long-term care facilities, with 15 new cases in the latest data release. Saturday's data remains unchanged from Friday.
In Northumberland County nursing homes, there have been 828 resident and 204 staff cases, along with 164 deaths since the pandemic began in March. In Montour, 180 residents and 52 staffers have tested positive, along with 13 deaths. In Union County, there have been 177 resident and 33 staff cases, along with 19 deaths. Nineteen residents of nursing homes have died in Snyder County, which has had 113 resident and 29 staff member cases.