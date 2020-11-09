SELINSGROVE — The Selinsgrove Area School District will shift to remote learning for all of its students for the rest of this week after the district confirmed five COVID-19 cases.
Superintendent Frank Jankowski sent out a district-wide alert this afternoon.
Students will move to distance learning through Friday. "At this time, our plan is to have students return to school for in-person learning on Monday," Jankowski said.
Jankowski said the district has two positive cases at the elementary school and one case each in the intermediate, middle and high schools.
"Our health professionals and administration have worked together and verified our approach with Snyder County Emergency Management personnel and the PA Department of Health, which has resulted in contact tracing and associated quarantining for individuals identified as being in close contact with a COVID-19 person," Jankowski said.
The district will continue to monitor cases, Jankowski said.
Selinsgrove's high school sports teams will participate in the PIAA playoffs this week, athletic director Justin Simpson said. Selinsgrove's boys soccer team is scheduled to play tonight at Crestwood, while the girls soccer and field hockey teams will play Saturday.