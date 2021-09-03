Selinsgrove Area School District announced new masking rules in its schools on Friday, complying with the new order from the state.
On Tuesday, the state Department of Health announced a new mandate requiring masks be worn by students, faculty and staff members in school, early childhood education and day care settings effective Sept. 7. The order does not apply to outdoor operations or when participating in physical education class or athletic competition indoors.
In a letter to Selinsgrove parents, Superintendent Frank R. Jankowski wrote that the district "has a legal obligation to follow the order as communicated through the Pennsylvania Department of Education, the Pennsylvania Health Department and the governor's office. This notification serves as an official notice from the Selinsgrove Area School informing its stakeholders of the requirement for face-coverings to be worn in compliance with the order."
Jankowski said, upon receiving the notice from the state, the district began reviewing its obligations for compliance and professionally communicated with its legal advisement on how to proceed.
Jankowski provided a mask-wearing exemption form for families to review and fill out of they have a child in need of an exemption. Exemptions may be allowed when wearing a face covering would either cause a medical condition, or exacerbate an existing one, including respiratory issues that impede breathing, a mental health condition or a disability, according to the district's exemption form.
The form is available on the school district website, seal-pa.org.