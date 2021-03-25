All schools in the Selinsgrove Area School District will be closed on Friday and students will study remotely due to the quantity of COVID-19 cases across the district.
In a message sent to parents Thursday afternoon, Superintendent Frank Jankowski announced that all four district buildings would be closed Friday based "upon guidelines from the PA Departments of Health and Education."
On Thursday, Jankowski announced that Selinsgrove Elementary School will operate on a remote learning schedule Thursday and Friday due to “the quantity of COVID-19 cases” at the school.
Closing the schools for distance learning Friday allows the district to "reset" its case counts per building over the weekend to "ensure that we are able to have our scheduled in-person operations next week," Jankowski said.