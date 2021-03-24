Selinsgrove Elementary School will operate on a remote learning schedule Thursday and Friday due to “the quantity of COVID-19 cases” at the school, according to a letter posted on the school district website by Superintendent Dr. Frank Jankowski.
The closure is based upon guidelines from the state Departments of Health and Education, according to Jankowski.
The district reminds students to complete attendance forms by 9:30 a.m., engage in posted activities and pick up lunches at the main entrance of the school between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
“Although the transition to distance learning for the next two days is not desirable for elementary students, families and staff; we continue to thank you for your support and diligence in making sure our students receive the most authentic learning experience possible,” Jankowski said.
In-person classes will resume Monday.