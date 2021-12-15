SELINSGROVE — Students at Selinsgrove's elementary school will shift to remote learning beginning Friday until the district's holiday break begins next week due to COVID-19.
In a letter sent to parents and posted on the district's website, Superintendent Frank Jankowski said the decision was made after analysis of the "current number of positive COVID cases, quarantining of students and staff members, and projected impact on operations."
The move impacts the elementary school only, Jankowski said. According to the district's COVID update, there are six positive cases at the school.
The elementary school will study remotely beginning Friday and through Wednesday, Dec. 22.
Students at Milton's Baugher Elementary School are studying remotely for three days after an outbreak at that school. Students there are scheduled to return to in-person learning on Friday.