SELINSGROVE — Teachers representing the Selinsgrove Area Education Association, with help from Weis Market, handed out more than 200 bags of food to those in need in front of the Selinsgrove Area High School early Tuesday afternoon.
Contained in the bags were five pounds of pasta and sauce, two boxes of breakfast bars, and packages of fruit.
April Metzger, a sixth-grade math teacher in Selinsgrove, had the idea of doing something for the community during this crisis, said her husband, Matt Metzger, also a teacher in the district.
“I contacted our teachers’ union, SAEA vice president Mike Stebila, who fully supported the idea,” Matt said.
“I got an email from Matt about this on Friday,” Stebila said on Tuesday evening. “I talked to other officers in the union and we agreed this was something we wanted to do. The union spent $4,000 towards the effort. Weis was contacted on Friday and they offered up a $500 corporate gift card.
“This happened so quickly because we wanted this to happen sooner, rather than later,” Stebila said.
The managers at the Selinsgrove Weis were very helpful in gathering the supplies and helping this all come together, added Metzger. “Some teachers also delivered food to student’s homes and to others who were not able to come in person.”
Many teachers wanted to participate, Stebila said, but because of CDC guidelines keeping groups to 10 and under, the number of teachers was kept at 10.
Metzger guessed there were between 125-150 cars lined up to receive bags of food.
“We had 15 people come up to us without cars,” added Stebila. “They came to pick it up with their kids, who are students in our school. Maybe that was the most heartbreaking thing. To see kids in need.
“We thought this was such a success that we do plan on doing something else two weeks from now, although we don’t have a set date,” Stebila said. During the week of April 13, they plan to distribute hot meals and they’ll “probably do a portion of it at Selinsgrove High School.”