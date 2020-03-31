SELINSGROVE — Teachers from the Selinsgrove Area Education Association, with help from Weis Markets, will be handing out bags of food to those in need today, from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., in front of the Selinsgrove Area High School, said District Superintendent Chad Cohrs.
"The food will be handed out until we run out of bags," he said. Contained in the bags will be five pounds of pasta and sauce, two boxes of breakfast bars, and packages of fruit.
"We will have over 200 bags to distribute," Cohrs said. "If your family or if you know of others who could use this help please come during this time. We hope that this small gesture will remind you that the teachers of the Selinsgrove Area School District care about your family’s well-being and continued good health."