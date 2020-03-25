Selinsgrove teachers will drive through parts of the district today to wave to students, according to a report by school district Police Chief Mark Wolfberg.
Students and teachers have been out of school due to a statewide effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Wolfberg said teachers will meet in the high school parking lot shortly after 3 p.m. and will parade through the community to greet students and community members.
Students can go onto their front porches or front lawns to wave back.
The Pennsylvania Department of Education announced Monday that all schools will be closed through at least April 6. The closure order could be extended beyond April 6 if necessary, a release stated.