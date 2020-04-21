The Trump administration will release the names of nursing homes across the nation that have COVID-19 cases, according to Sen. Bob Casey.
Casey, the ranking member of the Senate Special Committee on Aging, and Senator Ron Wyden, the ranking member of the Senate Finance Committee, secured a commitment by the Trump Administration to publicly release the names of nursing homes across the country that have cases of COVID-19 according to a press release from Casey's office. Earlier this month, the senators sent a letter to the administration urging the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to release the information publicly.
According to Pennsylvania's Department of Health, there are 4,689 resident cases of COVID-19, and 504 cases among employees in personal care and nursing homes across the state. There are cases at 374 facilities in 35 counties. More than half of Pennsylvania's COVID-19-related deaths — 682 of 1,204 — have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
“We are pleased that the Trump Administration heeded our calls to increase transparency of nursing homes during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now we want them to put these requirements in place as quickly as possible. Once in place, this critical step will ensure that families have necessary information about their loved ones amid this public health crisis and help direct resources to facilities being ravaged by outbreaks,” said the Senators. “However, the Administration must do more to help state and local communities to limit the spread of the virus. That includes making this information public quickly and updating it in real time, increasing testing capacity, getting front-line workers the protective equipment they need and providing premium pay to the heroic workers on the front-lines.”