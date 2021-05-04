LEWISBURG — Cozy Kids Company, a product of Bucknell’s Management 101 class, continues to work on its service project.
The company held two successful fundraisers in April, an Instagram Bingo Board on April 6 and a 5K, both on-campus and virtually. For a $5 donation, individuals could participate in the virtual 5K from April 12-18, while an in-person on-campus race was held April 18.
Additionally, the group — using materials donated by Maker Space and purchased from Verna’s Fabrics in Mifflinburg — is making fleece knot blankets with a personal note for the children of Camp Dost. They will be sent to children in July. Cozy Kids Co. also partnered with the Janet Weis Children’s hospital to host a virtual bingo game night for the children on April 16 and is making specialized videos of Hopper the Cancer Crusher frog doing various fun activities on campus to send to the children as well.