I was walking my dog a while back and passed by a man working in his yard. Above him on a large pole were a couple of flags flapping lazily in the breeze.
Friendly chatting with strangers as I tend to do, I said to him, “You know both my grandfathers were first generation Americans. One they proudly named after George Washington and the other served as a Marine under General Pershing before WWI. My dad and uncles fought across Europe during WWII. Dad told me about horrible things there. Another uncle served during Korea, my big brother during Vietnam and me luckily a few years later during the peace of the Cold War. My young son left home this year to serve in the Marines like my grandfather.”
The man nodded his head, smiling politely as I spoke.
I went on to say, “Besides all being from the same family and all serving our country, can you guess what we all have in common?” As he shrugged, I went on: “For the hundred plus years that we cover there, we all served under the same flag. The one that I and probably you yourself have pledged.”
And, pointing up, said “And it wasn’t either of those.”
As I went on my way, he stammered and stomped. I guess he didn’t think much of what I said and he said as much.
But my hope is that maybe later he gave some thought to what I said.
It’s the United States, not the untied states.
Raymond Cerezo,
Selinsgrove