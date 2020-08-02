State health officials reported seven new cases of COVID-19 in Union County on Sunday, pushing its total to 172.
The county’s total has increased by 40 over the last two days after an outbreak was confirmed at the U.S. Penitentiary in Lewisburg.
On Saturday, the federal prison reported 35 inmates tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Prison officials said Saturday they expect the number to rise as they conduct mass testing at the facility. No new cases had been reported by noon Sunday.
The state total number of cases grew to 113,590, an increase of 654 cases. Elsewhere in the Valley, Snyder County reported three new cases and Northumberland County reported two. No new cases were reported in Montour County and no new deaths were reported in Valley counties.
There were five new deaths statewide, pushing the total to 7,209.
Since the state started tracking the virus in mid-March there have been more cases (18,776) in residents ages 20-29 than in any other age group. Age group 50-59 is next with 17,944 followed by residents age 30-39 with 17,233.
There are 564 patients receiving treatment for the virus in Pennsylvania hospitals, a decrease of 15 since yesterday and a drop of 192 since Friday. Ninety patients are being treated on ventilators.
To date, 765 Valley residents have contracted the virus: 403 in Northumberland County, 172 in Union, 97 in Snyder and 93 in Montour.
The state has completed 1,130,979 negative tests to date, including 19,752 in Valley counties.
Not all parts of the state’s coronavirus reporting tools updated at noon today. This story will be updated if that information becomes available.