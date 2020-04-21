The state Department of Health reports there have been seven new, confirmed positive cases of coronavirus within the past 24 hours in the local four-county region.
Northumberland County logged four new cases, Snyder County had two new cases and there was one new case in Union County recorded within the past 24 hours, according to today's report.
Across Pennsylvania there have been 1,296 new, confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the past day.
Today's new cases bring the total number of cases logged since March 6 to 34,528 in all 67 counties, where the state population totals 12.8 million. It is unknown how many of the people with confirmed cases have since recovered because the state Department of Health does not track those numbers.
There have been 360 deaths reported in Pennsylvania since yesterday, bringing the total to 1,564 deaths in Pennsylvania since early March, when the outbreak began. There have been no recent deaths in Montour, Northumberland, Snyder or Union counties.
A total of 2,665 people are currently receiving treatment for COVID-19 in a hospital, representing 7.7 percent of the total cases, the state Department of Health reports. Among those hospitalized, 654 people are using ventilators.
Click here to see more hospital data
Since March 6, there have been 225 confirmed positive cases in Columbia County, 47 in Montour County, 77 in Northumberland County, 72 in Juniata County, 42 in Lycoming County, 30 in Snyder County and 29 in Union County.
A total of 5,598 of Pennsylvania's COVID-19 cases - 16.2 percent - are those who live or work in nursing or personal care homes. One resident of a Northumberland County nursing or personal care home is being treated for COVID-19. There are no cases reported in homes located in Montour, Snyder or Union counties.
A total of 166,851 people have been tested for the virus and 132,323 - 79.3 percent - have been found to be negative.
Here is the county breakdown of COVID-19 cases by county since March 6:
COVID-19 cases by county
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Adams
|91
|2
|Allegheny
|1,059
|67
|Armstrong
|38
|2
|Beaver
|303
|43
|Bedford
|16
|1
|Berks
|1,988
|82
|Blair
|14
|0
|Bradford
|31
|5
|Bucks
|1,917
|116
|Butler
|162
|6
|Cambria
|20
|2
|Cameron
|1
|0
|Carbon
|150
|11
|Centre
|77
|2
|Chester
|919
|65
|Clarion
|18
|1
|Clearfield
|11
|0
|Clinton
|11
|0
|Columbia
|225
|8
|Crawford
|17
|0
|Cumberland
|194
|6
|Dauphin
|400
|11
|Delaware
|2,654
|118
|Elk
|2
|0
|Erie
|60
|0
|Fayette
|69
|3
|Forest
|7
|0
|Franklin
|143
|10
|Fulton
|2
|0
|Greene
|25
|0
|Huntingdon
|13
|0
|Indiana
|55
|4
|Jefferson
|3
|0
|Juniata
|72
|0
|Lackawanna
|666
|53
|Lancaster
|1,295
|88
|Lawrence
|60
|6
|Lebanon
|525
|8
|Lehigh
|2,295
|49
|Luzerne
|1,800
|50
|Lycoming
|42
|2
|McKean
|5
|0
|Mercer
|59
|1
|Mifflin
|21
|0
|Monroe
|995
|46
|Montgomery
|3,154
|223
|Montour
|47
|0
|Northampton
|1,544
|43
|Northumberland
|77
|0
|Perry
|20
|1
|Philadelphia
|9,391
|363
|Pike
|314
|12
|Potter
|4
|0
|Schuylkill
|277
|7
|Snyder
|30
|1
|Somerset
|19
|0
|Sullivan
|1
|0
|Susquehanna
|71
|4
|Tioga
|15
|2
|Union
|29
|0
|Venango
|6
|0
|Warren
|2
|1
|Washington
|86
|2
|Wayne
|85
|3
|Westmoreland
|291
|20
|Wyoming
|17
|1
|York
|517
|13
|Totals (Since March 6)
|34,528
|1,564
Click here to see the numbers plotted on a Pennsylvania map.