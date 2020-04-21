Pa Dept. of Health logo

The state Department of Health reports there have been seven new, confirmed positive cases of coronavirus within the past 24 hours in the local four-county region.

Northumberland County logged four new cases, Snyder County had two new cases and there was one new case in Union County recorded within the past 24 hours, according to today's report. 

Across Pennsylvania there have been 1,296 new, confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the past day.

Today's new cases bring the total number of cases logged since March 6 to 34,528 in all 67 counties, where the state population totals 12.8 million. It is unknown how many of the people with confirmed cases have since recovered because the state Department of Health does not track those numbers.

There have been 360 deaths reported in Pennsylvania since yesterday, bringing the total to 1,564 deaths in Pennsylvania since early March, when the outbreak began. There have been no recent deaths in Montour, Northumberland, Snyder or Union counties.

A total of 2,665 people are currently receiving treatment for COVID-19 in a hospital, representing 7.7 percent of the total cases, the state Department of Health reports. Among those hospitalized, 654 people are using ventilators.

Since March 6, there have been 225 confirmed positive cases in Columbia County, 47 in Montour County, 77 in Northumberland County, 72 in Juniata County, 42 in Lycoming County, 30 in Snyder County and 29 in Union County.

A total of 5,598 of Pennsylvania's COVID-19 cases - 16.2 percent - are those who live or work in nursing or personal care homes. One resident of a Northumberland County nursing or personal care home is being treated for COVID-19. There are no cases reported in homes located in Montour, Snyder or Union counties.

A total of 166,851 people have been tested for the virus and 132,323 - 79.3 percent - have been found to be negative.

Here is the county breakdown of COVID-19 cases by county since March 6:

COVID-19 cases by county

County Cases Deaths
Adams 91 2
Allegheny 1,059 67
Armstrong 38 2
Beaver 303 43
Bedford 16 1
Berks 1,988 82
Blair 14 0
Bradford 31 5
Bucks 1,917 116
Butler 162 6
Cambria 20 2
Cameron 1 0
Carbon 150 11
Centre 77 2
Chester 919 65
Clarion 18 1
Clearfield 11 0
Clinton 11 0
Columbia 225 8
Crawford 17 0
Cumberland 194 6
Dauphin 400 11
Delaware 2,654 118
Elk 2 0
Erie 60 0
Fayette 69 3
Forest 7 0
Franklin 143 10
Fulton 2 0
Greene 25 0
Huntingdon 13 0
Indiana 55 4
Jefferson 3 0
Juniata 72 0
Lackawanna 666 53
Lancaster 1,295 88
Lawrence 60 6
Lebanon 525 8
Lehigh 2,295 49
Luzerne 1,800 50
Lycoming 42 2
McKean 5 0
Mercer 59 1
Mifflin 21 0
Monroe 995 46
Montgomery 3,154 223
Montour 47 0
Northampton 1,544 43
Northumberland 77 0
Perry 20 1
Philadelphia 9,391 363
Pike 314 12
Potter 4 0
Schuylkill 277 7
Snyder 30 1
Somerset 19 0
Sullivan 1 0
Susquehanna 71 4
Tioga 15 2
Union 29 0
Venango 6 0
Warren 2 1
Washington 86 2
Wayne 85 3
Westmoreland 291 20
Wyoming 17 1
York 517 13
Totals (Since March 6) 34,528 1,564

