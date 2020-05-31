Seven new COVID-19 cases in the Valley were among 511 additional cases the state Department of Health announced on Sunday.
Saturday's new cases pushed the statewide total to 71,926. It was the 22nd consecutive day Pennsylvania has had fewer than 1,000 new cases and sixth time in seven days with fewer than 750. The state announced 18 additional COVID-19 related deaths.
Of the total of confirmed cases, the state Department of Health estimates 67 percent of those patients have recovered. According to the DOH, individuals who have recovered are "determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered."
New Valley cases were confirmed in Snyder County (3 new), Northumberland County (2) and Montour (2). There have now been 348 cases in the Valley since the state began tracking data in early March: 192 in Northumberland County, 59 in Union, 52 in Montour and 45 in Snyder. There were no deaths locally.
The new cases in Montour County were the first there since May 21.
State health officials confirmed 18 new deaths The new deaths announced Saturday push the state death toll to 5,555.
Statewide, there are now 1,352 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 including 283 on ventilators. There are three patients in Montour County on ventilators for the second day in a row.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 15,486 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,659 cases among employees, for a total of 18,145 at 609 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Of the state's total deaths, 3,540 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 5,455 of total cases are in health care workers.