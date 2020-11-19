Superintendent Chris Venna announced today that Shamokin Area School District will temporarily shift to remote instruction districtwide for two weeks beginning Monday.
All district students receive remote instruction from Monday through Dec. 4. Venna cited a rise in confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 within the district and community at large.
The district will release additional information today regarding free meal distribution, computer equipment for elementary students, internet connectivity options for all district families and special education services, Venna said.
“Although we believe in-person instruction is best for our students, meaningful instruction will continue virtually with our amazing teachers and staff,” Venna said in an automated phone call to district parents and guardians. “Teachers will be teaching live all day and providing rich and challenging learning experiences for our students.”
There have been 13 reported cases of COVID-19 in the district, nine among students and four among staff, and at least 28 people having quarantined since Nov. 5.
Venna said district administrators maintain the position that students are safer attending school in person but that the switch was made in an abundance of caution due to rising confirmed case counts. The district will monitor the situation moving forward concerning the instructional model, he said.
The district has a full-day schedule Monday and a half-day Tuesday before beginning Thanksgiving break Wednesday. The holiday break continues through Nov. 30 with classes resuming Dec. 1.