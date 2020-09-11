Shamokin Area School District announced Friday that a probable case of COVID-19 was reported at the elementary school.
The student was not in the district on Friday, according to an alert sent to parents and guardians.
Families of those in contact with the student were alerted of the potential exposure, Superintendent Chris Venna said in the alert.
The state Department of Health has not recommended that the school close, Venna said.
Danville, Mount Carmel and Shikellamy have all had reported COVID-19 cases. Shamokin completed its third week of classes on Friday.