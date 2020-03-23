Sheetz customers will not be able to pour their own cups of coffee or soda or pick out self-serve bakery items, like doughnuts and muffins.
The company is temporarily banning the self-serve stations to protect the health of customers and communities in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, according to a report released by the company on Monday.
Customers can purchase a cup of coffee using the touch-screen order station or can ask an employee for assistance.
Self-service cold beverages, including fountain beverages, fresh brewed tea, frozen drinks and F’Real milkshakes, are banned at this time.
Like the cold beverages, Sheetz has temporarily discontinued availability of self-serve bakery items such as doughnuts and muffins.
“These changes are in the best interest of our customers and employees as we remain a vital resource for our communities.” said Travis Sheetz, President & COO of Sheetz Inc.
The company had already increased routine daily cleaning, especially at high-touch surface areas.